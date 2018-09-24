Last week Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in the Mi 8 segment, the Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Lite in China. According to a recent tweet by Xiaomi's official Twitter handle, it seems that the company might launch the Mi 8 Lite across the globe, soon. It is not clear from the tweet, however, whether the Mi 8 Pro will be launched alongside or not.

The Mi 8 Lite was launched at a price of CNY 1,400 (Rs 14,870) for the variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB model; at CNY 1,700 (Rs 18,057) for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant; and finally at CNY 2,000 (Rs 21,243) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

The Mi 8 Pro, on the other hand, was launched at a price of CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,990) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and CNY 3,600 (Rs 38,238) for the top of the line variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Brighten up your smartphone game with #Mi8Lite. This new member of the #Mi8 family gives you a powerful gaming experience with its Snapdragon 660 processor. Trust us, you will love all the other features we packed into this device. Where should be the first stop? pic.twitter.com/6cVBl969MQ — Mi (@xiaomi) September 19, 2018

The Mi 8 Lite features a 6.26-inch Full HD plus display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels. On the inside, is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chipset.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera unit on the back. The primary lens here is a 12 MP f/1.9 sensor, while the secondary unit being a 5 MP f/2.0 depth-reading sensor. The Mi Lite is powered by a 3,350 mAh battery.

The phone comes in two gradient colour finishes — Blue and Purple as well as Orange and Yellow.

Mi 8 Pro, on the other hand, gets a 6.21-inch OLED display which runs at a resolution of 1,080 x 2,248 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

As for optics, the phone features a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera unit and 12 MP f/2.4 secondary camera unit on the rear. On the front, we have a 20 MP camera unit for selfies.

A 3,400 mAh battery powered the device.

It is available in three colours — Blue, Gold and a transparent back like the Explorer Edition.