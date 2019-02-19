tech2 News Staff

These days, it isn't a good morning if we don't run into some Mi 9 leaks. While most of these have been teased by Xiaomi itself, the latest claims to reveal the prices of the upcoming Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition phones.

According to an image and video shared on Weibo, which was first spotted by a Chinese blogger, Xiaomi Mi 9's base variant, that will have 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, will be priced at CNY 3,299, which translates to about Rs 35,000. The Mi 9 will also come in a higher 8 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage variant, that will reportedly be priced at CNY 3,499, which is about Rs 37,000.

Finally, there will be the top end variant, that will also have 8 GB RAM, but it will be equipped with 256 GB of storage. It is expected to be priced at CNY 3,699 which translates to Rs 39,000 approximately.

The Mi 9 Explorer Edition, is expected to be priced at CNY 5,999, which is about Rs 63,000.

While a lot of us may think that the Mi 9 Explorer Edition is the same as the Mi 8 Explorer Edition which had a transparent back there is a slight difference with the Mi 9. According to a report by GSMArena, while both of them will come with a transparent back, the Explorer Edition will sport 12 GB of RAM, while the Transparent edition will come with 8 GB RAM.

The price leak on Weibo also has a separate price for an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB variant, which is presumingly for the Transparent Edition model. Apparently, it will be priced at CNY 4,999, which is close to Rs 53,000.

For more specification leaks on the Mi 9 and its variants, read here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.