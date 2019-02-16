Saturday, February 16, 2019 Back to
Xiaomi Mi 9 could be priced starting CNY 3,499, clear back version to cost CNY 5,999

It still isn't clear if the Mi 9 has any plans of making it to India given that the Mi 6 and Mi 8 has not.

tech2 News Staff Feb 16, 2019 10:40:58 IST

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is perhaps the company's worst kept secret after the company official himself outed official photos of the phone on his Twitter account. Several other confirmations have also come about the device since then and the latest one concerns the price of the device.

As per a Weibo post, which shared a promotional poster of the device, it seems that the Mi 9 is going to be priced starting at a price of CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 35,000). A transparent back version of the device is said to be priced at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 60,000). It still isn't clear if the device has any plans of making it to India given that the Mi 6 and Mi 8 has not come to the country.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 9 in China on 20 February. CEO Lei Jun and brand ambassador Wang Yuan did state recently on a casual chat that the phone is very powerful when it comes to internals.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Xiaomi duo returned in another chat video today to confirm that the Mi 9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a triple rear camera setup — with the primary sensor being a 48 MP sensor — and also 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

