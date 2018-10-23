Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 21:05 IST

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro rolls out in Taiwan with Snapdragon 845 SoC, transparent back

The Mi 8 Pro comes with a 6.21-inch OLED panel which runs at a resolution of 1,080 x 2,248 pixels.

Xiaomi had announced the Mi 8 Pro along with Mi 8 Lite back in May in China. The Mi 8 Pro was launched for CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,990) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and CNY 3,600 (Rs 38,238) for the top of the line variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone was later renamed to Mi 8 UD in China but was still to come out globally as Mi 8 Pro.

The global launch of the phone had not been confirmed, but now it seems that the phone has jumped on to the Taiwan market.

Mi 8 Pro. Image: Mi

Mi 8 Pro. Image: Mi

The device comes with a 6.21-inch OLED panel which runs at a resolution of 1,080 x 2,248 pixels.

The phone is said to come with a UD fingerprint scanner. Also, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

This can be seen through the transparent back which is made to appear like it is transparent.

The 8/128 GB device is out for sale at NT$ 15,999 (Rs 37,974, $516, €450), which is pretty much the same as the original price of CNY 3,600 on Mi online store.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 set to launch in five days with RGB logo on back and sides

Oct 18, 2018

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 spotted on Geekbench with Android 8.1 Oreo, Snapdragon 845

Oct 17, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T protective cases and their prices reportedly leaked ahead of launch

Oct 16, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T spotted on Geekbench with Android Pie 9.0, 8 GB RAM and Snapdragon 845

Oct 14, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to come with advanced navigation gestures, 'whole new UI' experience

Oct 13, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 expected to feature 8-core design with dedicated NPU

Oct 11, 2018

science

3D BioPrinting

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

Oct 23, 2018

NASA's Hubble back with working gyroscope, returns to science operations soon

Oct 23, 2018

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018