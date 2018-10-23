Xiaomi had announced the Mi 8 Pro along with Mi 8 Lite back in May in China. The Mi 8 Pro was launched for CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,990) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and CNY 3,600 (Rs 38,238) for the top of the line variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone was later renamed to Mi 8 UD in China but was still to come out globally as Mi 8 Pro.

The global launch of the phone had not been confirmed, but now it seems that the phone has jumped on to the Taiwan market.

The device comes with a 6.21-inch OLED panel which runs at a resolution of 1,080 x 2,248 pixels.

The phone is said to come with a UD fingerprint scanner. Also, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

This can be seen through the transparent back which is made to appear like it is transparent.

The 8/128 GB device is out for sale at NT$ 15,999 (Rs 37,974, $516, €450), which is pretty much the same as the original price of CNY 3,600 on Mi online store.