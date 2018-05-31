Hours ahead of the Xiaomi Mi 8 launch, company CEO Lei Jun has teased the smartphone's camera samples.

Marking its 8th anniversary Xiami is hosting an event today, that is 31 May. At the event, the company is expected to launch the Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and Mi Band 3. We will be covering the event live.

While we are still staring at the clock waiting for the event to kick off, Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun has dropped three camera samples of Mi 8 on his Weibo account.

The three image samples are of the same building, but clicked at a different time of the day. One of the images has been shot in the bright day light, another in the evening during the sunset and the third one taken at night under low light.

At first look, these samples look quite impressive. On 30 May an image taken in low-light from Mi 8 SE was also spotted.

Mi 8 is expected to come with a dual camera setup with 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) sensor on the rear side and 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the front. It also features AI capabilities. We already know about the specifications of the devices.

Let us know what do you think about the images and is it better than the camera of other Xiaomi devices such as Mi Mix 2S and Redmi Note 5 Pro.