12:48 (IST)
And that's a wrap!
We'll soon be sharing a detailed article on everything announced at the launch event today. Stay tuned to @tech2eets on Twitter and firstpost.com/tech.
tech2 News StaffJun 22, 2021 12:49:48 IST
Ahead of the launch event, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will be come with 4,250 mAh battery, Snapdragon 732G SoC.
12:48 (IST)
And that's a wrap! We'll soon be sharing a detailed article on everything announced at the launch event today. Stay tuned to @tech2eets on Twitter and firstpost.com/tech .
12:44 (IST)
Mi 11 Lite pricing: 6 GB RAM: Rs 21,999 8 GB RAM: Rs 23,999 Customers who pre-order the variants will get Rs 1,500 off on the price. This means, the 6 GB RAM will cost Rs 20,499 and the 8 GB RAM variant will be down to Rs 22,499. There are also HDFC Bank offers up to Rs 1,500 applicable. The Mi 11 Lite will be available for pre-order on 25 June at 12 pm on Flipkart and will go on sale on 28 June.
12:39 (IST)
Mi Watch Revolve Active has been launched in India at Rs 9,999 Xiaomi has also announced an early bird discount of Rs 1,000, which will bring the smartwatch's price to Rs 8,999. The company has also announced bank offers for HDFC Bank customers. The watch will go on sale starting 25 June on Amazon India and mi.com.
12:34 (IST)
Mi Watch Revolve Active features:
12:31 (IST)
Now, it's turn for the Mi Watch Revolve Active!!
12:29 (IST)
Mi 11 Lite specification recap:
12:29 (IST)
The Mi 11 Lite box also comes with a 33W fast charger, and a Type-C to 3.5 mm jack adapter in the box
12:28 (IST)
Mi 11 Lite will be available in two configurations in the Indian market
12:27 (IST)
The Mi 11 Lite is fuelled by a 4,250 mAh battery It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.
12:23 (IST)
The Mi 11 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset Xiaomi confirms that currently it will only be releasing the 4G variant in the market. However, it says that in case it sees a rising demand for 5G smartphones in the country, it will also launch the Snapdragon 780 SoC-powered 5G variant in India.
12:20 (IST)
For vloggers, the Mi 11 Lite has a dedicated mode that lets you share your videos in drafts and edit them later, among other tools
12:19 (IST)
The Mi 11 Lite offers 8 cinematic video filters
12:18 (IST)
The Mi 11 Lite comes with a 64 MP triple-camera setup
12:16 (IST)
Mi 11 Lite display specifications
12:14 (IST)
The Mi 11 Lite display supports 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling
12:11 (IST)
The Mi 11 Lite features a 10-bit AMOLED display
12:09 (IST)
The Mi 11 Lite is 6.8 mm slim and weighs 157 grams
12:08 (IST)
The Mi 11 Lite comes in three colour variants
12:07 (IST)
Xiaomi claims that the Mi 11 Lite is the slimmest and lightest smartphone in the market Right now, Xiaomi is launching the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in India, and may eventually bring the 5G variant to the market.
12:03 (IST)
Jain says the Xiaomi Mi 11 series has done a business of over Rs 300 crore in a few days of its launch
12:02 (IST)
The event is live and Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is addressing the livestream
11:31 (IST)
What do we know about the Mi Watch Revolve Active? Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartwatch will feature a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. The Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and VO 2 Max monitor. It will also come with in-built GPS and 117 sports modes that include jump rope, yoga, outdoor running, trekking, outdoor cycling and more. The smartwatch also offers 110 watchfaces with customisation option.
11:28 (IST)
What to we know about the Mi 11 Lite so far? Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will be fuelled by a 4,250 mAh battery and will be available in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black and Jazz Blue colour variants. We also know that the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Mi 11 Lite's display will offer up to 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.
11:12 (IST)
Hey there, you are early! We expect the launch event to kick off by 12 pm IST But do stick around, as we look back at everything we know about the Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active so far.
Xiaomi is scheduled to host a virtual launch event in India today to unveil the Mi 11 Lite and the Mi Watch Revolve Active. The event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live on Xiaomi India's social media channels.
Ahead of the launch event, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will be fuelled by a 4,250 mAh battery and will be available in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black and Jazz Blue colour variants.
We also know that the Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with an SpO2 monitor, in-built GPS, 117 sports mode, 110 watchfaces and more.
Mi 11 Lite will be available for purchase on Flipkart while Mi Watch Revolve Active will go on sale on Amazon.
Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 11 Lite in the global market. As per the company's global website, the Mi 11 Lite will be 6.81 mm thin and will weigh 157 g. It will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Mi 11 Lite's display will offer up to 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.
In the global market, the smartphone was launched in a black, blue, and pink colour option.
For photography, the Mi 11 Lite will sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include, a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5 MP tele macro camera. Selfies will be enabled by a 16 MP camera on the front.
Powering the Mi 11 Lite will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.
It will be fuelled by a 4,250 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.
Xiaomi also has a 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in the global market, which pretty much has the same specifications, except it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset. However, in the Indian market, we believe, Xiaomi will launch the non-5G variant.l
As confirmed by the company, the smartwatch will feature a 3.5 cm AMOLED display. The Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and VO 2 Max monitor. It will also come with inbuilt GPS and 117 sports modes that include jump rope, yoga, outdoor running, trekking, outdoor cycling and more. The smartwatch also offers 110 watchfaces with customisation option.
Just like its predecessor, the smartwatch will also come with a Stress monitor and energy tracker. It will come with support for Alexa.
