12:44 (IST)

Mi 11 Lite pricing:

6 GB RAM: Rs 21,999

8 GB RAM: Rs 23,999

Customers who pre-order the variants will get Rs 1,500 off on the price. This means, the 6 GB RAM will cost Rs 20,499 and the 8 GB RAM variant will be down to Rs 22,499. There are also HDFC Bank offers up to Rs 1,500 applicable.

The Mi 11 Lite will be available for pre-order on 25 June at 12 pm on Flipkart and will go on sale on 28 June.