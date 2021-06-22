tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active today in India at 12 pm. Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 4,250 mAh battery and will be available in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black and Jazz Blue colour variants. As for the smartwatch, Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with a SpO2 monitor, in-built GPS, 117 sports mode, 110 watchfaces and more. Mi 11 Lite will be available for purchase on Flipkart while Mi Watch Revolve Active will go on sale on Amazon.

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launch event: How to watch it live

The event will kick off at 12 pm today. The livestream link will be available at the social media handles of the company. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch all the live updates.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected specifications

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 11 Lite in the global market. As per the company's global website, the Mi 11 Lite will be 6.81 mm thin and will weigh 157 g. It will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Mi 11 Lite's display will offer up to 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

Enjoy a full day battery with the # & #ℎ smartphone of 2021, #Mi11Lite The #Mi11Lite is slim yet powerful Launching 22nd June, 12PM Know more and stand a chance to win: https://t.co/p6B8Nj0IDv RT and spread the word#LiteAndLoaded pic.twitter.com/dTOcAw2klu — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 20, 2021

In the global market, the smartphone was launched in a black, blue, and pink colour option.

For photography, the Mi 11 Lite will sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include, a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5 MP tele macro camera. Selfies will be enabled by a 16 MP camera on the front.

Powering the Mi 11 Lite will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

It will be fuelled by a 4,250 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

Mi Watch Revolve Active expected specifications

As confirmed by the company, the smartwatch will feature a 3.5 cm AMOLED display. The Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and VO 2 Max monitor. It will also come with inbuilt GPS and 117 sports modes that include jump rope, yoga, outdoor running, trekking, outdoor cycling and more. The smartwatch also offers 110 watchfaces with customisation option.

A splash of clarity to lift your experience. Vibrant, clear and Always On AMOLED display.#MiWatchRevolveActive, launching on 22nd June on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT and @amazonIN.#WatchfulLiving pic.twitter.com/cIs1mKwQus — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 17, 2021

Just like its predecessor, the smartwatch will also come with a Stress monitor and energy tracker. It will come with support for Alexa.