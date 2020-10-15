12:44 (IST)
And that's a wrap..
Peace out!
tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2020 12:46:36 IST
Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro feature Snapdragon 865 processor, 144 Hz refresh rate display and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
12:44 (IST)
And that's a wrap.. Peace out!
12:39 (IST)
Xiaomi claims that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C can offer up to 20 hours of battery life
12:38 (IST)
The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C offer Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
12:37 (IST)
The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C have a square casing and what's inside looks a lot like the AirPods but then they also don't Xiaomi says the earbuds weigh only 4.7 grams and feature a 14.2 mm dynamic driver.
12:34 (IST)
Oh no it's not over yet! Stay with us... It's the turn for the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
12:33 (IST)
Pre-orders for the Mi 10T Series is now open on Flipkart and mi.com
12:32 (IST)
Mi 10T Pro comes in a sole variant in India 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 39,999
12:30 (IST)
Mi 10T pricing in India: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 35,999 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 37,999
12:27 (IST)
Mi 10T vs Mi 10T Pro Both phones are pretty much the same, except the Mi 10T uses a 64 MP triple camera setup.
12:26 (IST)
A recap of Mi 10T Pro specifications and features Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will come with an anti-bacterial casing in the box.
12:25 (IST)
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come in a black and silver colour variant
12:24 (IST)
The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T features a glass body with triple Corning Glass 5 The smartphones feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
12:22 (IST)
Mi 10T series supports 33 W fast charging
12:22 (IST)
Mi 10T is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery
12:21 (IST)
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset
12:20 (IST)
A feature borrowed from Nokia, Xiaomi's Mi 10T series now also allows a 'Dual video mode', which lets you shoot video from the front and rear camera simultaneously
12:18 (IST)
The Mi 10T Pro supports videos in 8K mode The smartphone's camera also feature Optical Image Stabilisation.
12:17 (IST)
The Mi 10T Pro sports a 108 MP triple camera setup Besides the 108 MP primary sensor, it features a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP macro-camera.
12:15 (IST)
A recap of Mi 10T Series' display specifications
12:14 (IST)
The Mi 10T series features a 6.7-inch display with max brightness of 650 nits The display also features Reading Mode 3.0 for nighttime readers, and Sunlight Mode 3.0 for using the phone is bright sunlight. The Mi 10T series also sports two 360 degree light sensors that adjust the screen brightness automatically.
12:12 (IST)
Xiaomi claims that the Mi 10T series offers 10 percent better battery life as compared to other flagship phones with higher refresh rate
12:11 (IST)
On MIUI 12, Xiaomi has added a new Video Toolbox that will let you see in the control panel what refresh rate your display is working
12:08 (IST)
Mi 10T series features a 144 Hz refresh rate display Xiaomi says that the display also features 'Intelligent AdapativeSync'
12:06 (IST)
If you were also wondering what the T in Mi 10T series stands for, Manu Kumar Jain says, "for us, it stands for Technology"
12:03 (IST)
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is addressing the live
12:02 (IST)
The event is now live
11:56 (IST)
The Mi 10T series 5G event will be live in another five minutes Below is the link to the livestream:
11:47 (IST)
The Xiaomi Mi 10T series has been teased to feature a 108 MP quad-camera setup
11:44 (IST)
At today's event, Xiaomi will also launch the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
11:35 (IST)
Ahead of the Mi 10T series launch, Xiaomi has announced 'Diwali offers' for the Mi 10 smartphone
11:33 (IST)
The Mi 10T series launch event will be live at 12 pm IST Here's how you can watch the event live:
11:26 (IST)
They don't call it Techtober for nothing! After Apple and OnePlus, Xiaomi is today hosting a launch event in India today to announce the Mi 10T series in India. Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the updates from the event.
12:44 (IST)
And that's a wrap..
Peace out!
12:43 (IST)
Revealed: Prices of the flagships you have been waiting for.#Mi10T - Starts at ₹35,999#Mi10TPro - Starts at ₹39,999— Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 15, 2020
Pre-order your #Mi10TSeries NOW from https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @Flipkart, Mi Home and Retail stores.
Enjoy some amazing bank & cashback offers. pic.twitter.com/KWoY4XhUzX
12:40 (IST)
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C launched in India at Rs 2,499
It will be available for purchase starting today, 15 October, on Flipkart and mi.com.
12:39 (IST)
Xiaomi claims that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C can offer up to 20 hours of battery life
12:38 (IST)
The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C offer Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
12:37 (IST)
The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C have a square casing and what's inside looks a lot like the AirPods but then they also don't
Xiaomi says the earbuds weigh only 4.7 grams and feature a 14.2 mm dynamic driver.
12:34 (IST)
Oh no it's not over yet! Stay with us...
It's the turn for the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
12:33 (IST)
Pre-orders for the Mi 10T Series is now open on Flipkart and mi.com
12:32 (IST)
Mi 10T Pro comes in a sole variant in India
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 39,999
12:30 (IST)
Mi 10T pricing in India:
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 35,999
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 37,999
12:27 (IST)
Mi 10T vs Mi 10T Pro
Both phones are pretty much the same, except the Mi 10T uses a 64 MP triple camera setup.
12:26 (IST)
A recap of Mi 10T Pro specifications and features
Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will come with an anti-bacterial casing in the box.
12:25 (IST)
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come in a black and silver colour variant
12:24 (IST)
The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T features a glass body with triple Corning Glass 5
The smartphones feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
12:22 (IST)
Mi 10T series supports 33 W fast charging
12:22 (IST)
Mi 10T is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery
12:21 (IST)
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset
12:20 (IST)
A feature borrowed from Nokia, Xiaomi's Mi 10T series now also allows a 'Dual video mode', which lets you shoot video from the front and rear camera simultaneously
12:18 (IST)
The Mi 10T Pro supports videos in 8K mode
The smartphone's camera also feature Optical Image Stabilisation.
12:17 (IST)
The Mi 10T Pro sports a 108 MP triple camera setup
Besides the 108 MP primary sensor, it features a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP macro-camera.
12:15 (IST)
A recap of Mi 10T Series' display specifications
12:14 (IST)
The Mi 10T series features a 6.7-inch display with max brightness of 650 nits
The display also features Reading Mode 3.0 for nighttime readers, and Sunlight Mode 3.0 for using the phone is bright sunlight. The Mi 10T series also sports two 360 degree light sensors that adjust the screen brightness automatically.
12:12 (IST)
Xiaomi claims that the Mi 10T series offers 10 percent better battery life as compared to other flagship phones with higher refresh rate
12:11 (IST)
On MIUI 12, Xiaomi has added a new Video Toolbox that will let you see in the control panel what refresh rate your display is working
12:10 (IST)
The Mi 10T series' display automatically adjusts from 30 Hz to up to 144 Hz as per the content you are viewing
12:08 (IST)
Mi 10T series features a 144 Hz refresh rate display
Xiaomi says that the display also features 'Intelligent AdapativeSync'
12:06 (IST)
If you were also wondering what the T in Mi 10T series stands for, Manu Kumar Jain says, "for us, it stands for Technology"
12:03 (IST)
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is addressing the live
12:02 (IST)
The event is now live
11:56 (IST)
The Mi 10T series 5G event will be live in another five minutes
Below is the link to the livestream:
#Mi10TSeries5G | Livestream starts at 12PM, October 15th. https://t.co/teX7OmAmx1— Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 15, 2020
11:47 (IST)
The Xiaomi Mi 10T series has been teased to feature a 108 MP quad-camera setup
Time to ditch the DSLR. #Mi10TSeries5G#Mi10TPro5G #Mi10T5G. Unveiling on 15th October, 12 PM.— Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 12, 2020
RT if you're excited! 😍 pic.twitter.com/UtJDqroxpK
11:44 (IST)
At today's event, Xiaomi will also launch the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with stylish ergonomic slip-proof design.— Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 14, 2020
Class-Leading Sound.
Launching on 15th Oct | 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/ykBBV1IgJS
11:35 (IST)
Ahead of the Mi 10T series launch, Xiaomi has announced 'Diwali offers' for the Mi 10 smartphone
This #DiwaliWithMi get your hands on the #Mi10 at its lowest price. 🤩— Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 14, 2020
Grab it at just ₹4⃣4⃣,9⃣9⃣9⃣ starting from 16th Oct.
Avail special discounts from various banks.
Get it from https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, Mi Home, Retail outlets, @Flipkart, or @amazonIN. pic.twitter.com/6CdlP6QN3a
11:33 (IST)
The Mi 10T series launch event will be live at 12 pm IST
Here's how you can watch the event live:
.@XiaomiIndia will launch #Mi10T5G, #Mi10TPro5G and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C today at 12 pm. Here is how you can watch the event live.https://t.co/RyqnbdFwIj— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 15, 2020
11:26 (IST)
They don't call it Techtober for nothing!
After Apple and OnePlus, Xiaomi is today hosting a launch event in India today to announce the Mi 10T series in India. Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the updates from the event.
It's one right after the other! Apple on Tuesday, OnePlus on Wednesday, and today Xiaomi is hosting a launch event to release the Mi 10T series of smartphones in India. Xiaomi released the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro globally in September. Today, it will be officially announcing the smartphones in the Indian market. Along with the Mi 10T series, Xiaomi will also be launching the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C in India today. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm and will be streamed live.
Ahead of the event, Xiaomi India has already confirmed that both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor, 144 Hz refresh rate display and a 5,000 mAh battery. As for the earphones, all that the company has revealed so far is that they will offer 20-hours of battery life.
Going by the global variant, Mi 10T will feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ display that offers 144 refresh rate display and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and will provide 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. The smartphone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
In terms of camera, Mi 10T Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro lens. As for selfies, the smartphone will feature a 20 MP punch-hole front camera.
The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.
As per the global variant, Mi 10T will sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ display that will come with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution. It will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and will offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Just like Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
For photography, it will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5 MP macro lens. Mi 10T Pro will come with a 20 MP selfie camera.
As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
As per a previous report, the earphones will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is a less-expensive version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (Review) which has earlier been launched in India.
The earphones might come with Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) during calls. According to the Flipkart listing page, the device will take around 1.5 hours to charge and also has a dual mic for noise cancellation and voice control.
The Mi True Wireless Earphone 2C is likely to be compatible with both Android and iOS devices. These earphones are expected to be optimised for MIUI 12, and they might facilitate one-step pairing. They are likely to come with Smart In-ear Detection that will ensure that audio plays through the earphones only when they are plugged into your ears.
The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are expected to come with voice assistant support through which one can easily access the voice assistant on their playback device with the press of a button.
also see
Mi 10T series
Mi 10T Pro, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C launched in India at Rs 39,999 and Rs 2,499 respectively, Mi 10T pricing starts at Rs 35,999Oct 15, 2020
science
Biodiversity Loss
Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprintOct 15, 2020
Astronomy
Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeksOct 14, 2020
Ozone Scientist
Nobel laureate Mario Molina dies at 77, after sounding alarm for ozone layer depletion in 1974Oct 14, 2020
Coral Conservation
Steep decline of Great Barrier Reef corals over past 25 years, irreversible: StudyOct 14, 2020