It's one right after the other! Apple on Tuesday, OnePlus on Wednesday, and today Xiaomi is hosting a launch event to release the Mi 10T series of smartphones in India. Xiaomi released the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro globally in September. Today, it will be officially announcing the smartphones in the Indian market. Along with the Mi 10T series, Xiaomi will also be launching the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C in India today. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm and will be streamed live.

Ahead of the event, Xiaomi India has already confirmed that both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor, 144 Hz refresh rate display and a 5,000 mAh battery. As for the earphones, all that the company has revealed so far is that they will offer 20-hours of battery life.

Mi 10T Pro expected specifications

Going by the global variant, Mi 10T will feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ display that offers 144 refresh rate display and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and will provide 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. The smartphone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, Mi 10T Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro lens. As for selfies, the smartphone will feature a 20 MP punch-hole front camera.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Mi 10T expected specifications

As per the global variant, Mi 10T will sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ display that will come with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution. It will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and will offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Just like Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, it will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5 MP macro lens. Mi 10T Pro will come with a 20 MP selfie camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C expected specifications

As per a previous report, the earphones will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is a less-expensive version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (Review) which has earlier been launched in India.

The earphones might come with Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) during calls. According to the Flipkart listing page, the device will take around 1.5 hours to charge and also has a dual mic for noise cancellation and voice control.

The Mi True Wireless Earphone 2C is likely to be compatible with both Android and iOS devices. These earphones are expected to be optimised for MIUI 12, and they might facilitate one-step pairing. They are likely to come with Smart In-ear Detection that will ensure that audio plays through the earphones only when they are plugged into your ears.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are expected to come with voice assistant support through which one can easily access the voice assistant on their playback device with the press of a button.