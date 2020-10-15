tech2 News Staff

After the global launch in September, Xiaomi's Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have finally debuted in India today. The two smartphones come with triple rear camera setups, 20 MP punch-hole selfie camera, Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. The only difference between the two smartphones is a 108 MP primary camera on Mi 10T Pro and a 64 MP primary camera on the Mi 10T. Xiaomi has also launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with up to 20 hours of battery.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C pricing, availability

The Mi 10T comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 37,999. The Mi 10T Pro 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. Both come in Lunar Silver and Cosmic Black colour variants.

The two smartphones are now available for pre-order on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Revealed: Prices of the flagships you have been waiting for.#Mi10T - Starts at ₹35,999#Mi10TPro - Starts at ₹39,999 Pre-order your #Mi10TSeries NOW from https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @Flipkart, Mi Home and Retail stores. Enjoy some amazing bank & cashback offers. pic.twitter.com/KWoY4XhUzX — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 15, 2020

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is priced at Rs 2,499 and is now available for purchase on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Mi 10T Pro specifications

Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display that offers a 144 refresh rate display and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The Mi 10T series' display automatically adjusts from 30 Hz to up to 144 Hz as per the content you are viewing.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and provides 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, Mi 10T Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro lens. As for selfies, the smartphone features a 20 MP punch-hole front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and 33 W fast charging support.

Mi 10T specifications

Mi 10T sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Just like Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The only difference between the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro is in terms of the camera array. For photography, Mi 10T comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro lens. Mi 10T Pro also comes with a 20 MP selfie camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C specifications

The earphones will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is a less-expensive version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (Review) which has earlier been launched in India.

The earphones will come with Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) during calls. According to the company, the device will take around 1.5 hours to charge and also has a dual mic for noise cancellation and voice control.

The #TrueWirelessEarphones2C delivers an improved audio experience with natural sound, restored textures and details thanks to its large 14.2mm Dynamic driver and the AAC audio codec technology. 🎶🎶 RT 🔄if you can’t wait to experience it yourself. pic.twitter.com/dRHBPyYxB4 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 15, 2020

The Mi True Wireless Earphone 2C is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. These earphones are optimised for MIUI 12, and they facilitate one-step pairing. They come with Smart In-ear Detection that ensures that audio plays through the earphones only when they are plugged into your ears.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C also come with voice assistant support through which one can easily access the voice assistant on their playback device with the press of a button.