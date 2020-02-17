tech2 News Staff

Last week, Xiaomi launched two 108 MP camera smartphones — Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro — in China. Days later, Xiaomi's India head, Manu Kumar Jain, has tweeted saying that the smartphone is soon coming to India as well. The exact date of launch is yet to be revealed.

Besides the camera, the highlights of the smartphones also include Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G support, and reverse charging support.

In his tweet, Jain has confirmed that the Mi 10 series will soon make its debut in the Indian market.

Whoa!!😍

Here's #Mi10 with all the specs one can imagine in a smartphone - SD 865, #108MP 📸, 5G and more. Mi fans, we're working hard to give you all first access to cutting edge smartphone technology in India. Know what I mean?😉#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/d6r9ngn9JE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 13, 2020

In China, pricing of Mi 10 starts from CNY 3,999 ( approx Rs 40,000) and goes up to CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 47,000), whereas Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will come at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 50,000) and goes up to CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 60,000).

Xiaomi Mi 10 China specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera on the front. It sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.

In terms of battery, Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro China specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro sports a 6.67 inch AMOLED FullHD+ screen. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Same as Mi 10, it is also powdered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on MIUI 11. Mi 10 Pro offers up to 12 RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that houses 108 MP primary sensor, 20 MP wide-angle camera, 12 MP camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The camera also comes with a 10x hybrid zoom feature. On the front, you will get a 20 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

For connectivity, both the smartphones come with 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ Galileo, and USB Type-C port.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.