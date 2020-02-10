Monday, February 10, 2020Back to
Xiaomi's Mi 10 and 10 Pro to make their global debut on 23 February at MWC 2020

Both Xiaomi's Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.


tech2 News StaffFeb 10, 2020 10:39:21 IST

Xiaomi has now officially confirmed that its much-awaited smartphones — Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be launched on 23 February at Mobile World Congress, which will take place in Barcelona. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain confirmed this via Twitter.

Earlier, the company had hinted on its Weibo account that the smartphones were scheduled to be launched on 13 February, but it is speculated that the delay is caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Xiaomis Mi 10 and 10 Pro to make their global debut on 23 February at MWC 2020

Xiaomi Mi 9

In terms of specifications, both Xiaomi's Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are likely to be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The smartphones are expected to have a quad-camera setup on the back and might come in black and white colour options. It is also speculated that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will sport a 108 MP primary camera at the back. As per a previous report, Mi 10 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It could support either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM.

As per an image shared on Weibo, the Mi 10 Pro might come with a 65 W charger. The image further revealed that the Mi 10 is likely to come with 48 W fast charging tech.

As per previous reports, the Mi 10 will supposedly be available in either 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB or 12 GB + 256 GB configurations. Whereas the Mi 10 Pro could come in a 12 GB + 128 GB variant at a price of CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,000). Two more configurations including 12 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 512 GB could be planned at CNY 4,099 (approximately Rs 42,200) and CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 46,300) respectively.

