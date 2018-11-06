Xiaomi has today launched three new products — the Redmi Note 6 Pro, 65-inch Mi TV 4, and Mi Notebooks. While the former has been launched in Indonesia, the latter two have been officially unveiled in China. We are still awaiting any information on if and when these products will hit the Indian market, but some reports suggest that by end of November, Xiaomi may launch these devices in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price, specifications and features

The Redmi Note 6 Pro was first launched in Thailand in September. The smartphone’s highlight is its quad-camera setup, which includes two sensors at the back, and two in the front.

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with FHD+ resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top.

In the camera department, it sports a 20 MP and 2 MP front camera module while on the back there are 12 MP and 5MP snappers with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Fuelling the device is a 4,000mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price starts at IDR 28,99,000, which is about Rs 14,500 for the 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage version, while the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage version is priced at IDR 32,99,000, that translated to approximately Rs 16,500.

65-inch Mi TV 4

In China, Xiaomi has also announced the 65-inch Mi TV 4 at a price of CNY 5,999, which would be about Rs 63,000 in Indian rupees, as per the current rate. And the smart TV is scheduled to go on sale from 11 November in the Chinese market.

The new Mi TV 4 features an ultra-thin 7.5mm body with no bezels and a back made from stainless steel. Apparently, the television can resist heat, corrosion and scratches.

The TV supports 4K HDR videos and comes with Xiaomi’s PatchWall software, which is an Android-based adaptive user interface, that assimilates content from different sources in one place without needed to use a dongle like a Firestick or a Chromecast.

The TV has an internal storage of 16 GB and 2 GB of RAM. It is powered by Amlogic’s Cortex A53 quad-core processor, which has a CPU clocked at 1.5 GHz paired to a Mali-450 GPU.

Like other Mi TVs, this one too gets the Bluetooth remote control that can take voice commands and work 360 degrees, so the user needs to point the remote to the television for it to work.

Mi Notebook

Finally, Xiaomi has also made the two variants of Mi Notebooks official in China, both of which will be on sale starting 11 November.

First is the 15.6-inch variant, that is priced at CNY 3,099, that’s about Rs 32,700 if translated roughly. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor that has two cores, four threads and a max Turbo frequency of 3.90 GHz. It comes with 4 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage.

The other is a smaller 13.3-inch variant, priced at CNY 3,799, which is about Rs 40,000. It weighs 1.3 kilograms, and is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor. Interestingly though, the smaller variant has a larger 8 GB of RAM with and 128 GB storage. It also sports a fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.