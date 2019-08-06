tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has today launched a new and updated range of power banks — the Mi Power Bank 2i in India and they are now available for purchase at mi.com. The 10,000 mAh Mi power bank is available in three colours— black, blue, and red, whereas 20,000 mAh is only available in black colour.

The 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i gets an introductory price of Rs 899 (Rs 1,199) except for the blue color variant which is priced at Rs 999, which is again the introductory price. The 20,000 mAh Mi power bank sells at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 and will later sell for Rs 1,999.

Mi Power Bank 2i comes with high-density Lithium polymer batteries. As it features Dual USB output, you can charge two devices simultaneously using this power bank.

Both the 10,000 mAh power bank and the 20,000 mAh power bank support 18 W fast charging on both USB ports.

The 10,000 mAh model comes with an aluminium casing that appears to be stronger and lighter than the plastic case. The 20,000 mAh model is made of PC + ABS material.

You can even charge devices with smaller batteries like fitness bands or Bluetooth headsets. All you need to do is double press the power button and it will switch to a two-hour low power charging mode.

The company claims that the 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can charge up a Redmi K20 Pro (Review) and Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) up to three times.

As for the features, both models comes with temperature resistance, reset mechanism, protection from short circuit, input over-voltage protection, protection from incorrect insertion, protection from output overcurrent and so on. It comes with nine layers of circuit chip protection and measures 150.6 x 72.3 x 26.3 mm. It is also equipped with an LED indicator that can help you know about the charging status of the power bank.

