Tuesday, August 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi launches Mi Power Bank 2i at a starting price of Rs 899 in India

Xiaomi claims that the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can charge Redmi K20 Pro three times.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2019 18:27:22 IST

Xiaomi has today launched a new and updated range of power banks — the Mi Power Bank 2i in India and they are now available for purchase at mi.com. The 10,000 mAh Mi power bank is available in three colours— black, blue, and red, whereas 20,000 mAh is only available in black colour.

The 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i gets an introductory price of Rs 899 (Rs 1,199) except for the blue color variant which is priced at Rs 999, which is again the introductory price. The 20,000 mAh Mi power bank sells at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 and will later sell for Rs 1,999.

Mi Power Bank 2i comes with high-density Lithium polymer batteries. As it features Dual USB output, you can charge two devices simultaneously using this power bank.

Xiaomi launches Mi Power Bank 2i at a starting price of Rs 899 in India

10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

(Also read: Xiaomi launches World Cup edition Mi power bank in India at a price of Rs 999)

Both the 10,000 mAh power bank and the 20,000 mAh power bank support 18 W fast charging on both USB ports.

The 10,000 mAh model comes with an aluminium casing that appears to be stronger and lighter than the plastic case. The 20,000 mAh model is made of PC + ABS material.

You can even charge devices with smaller batteries like fitness bands or Bluetooth headsets. All you need to do is double press the power button and it will switch to a two-hour low power charging mode.

The company claims that the 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can charge up a Redmi K20 Pro (Review) and Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) up to three times.

As for the features, both models comes with temperature resistance, reset mechanism, protection from short circuit, input over-voltage protection, protection from incorrect insertion, protection from output overcurrent and so on. It comes with nine layers of circuit chip protection and measures 150.6 x 72.3 x 26.3 mm. It is also equipped with an LED indicator that can help you know about the charging status of the power bank.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Xiaomi announces Mi Power Bank 2, a 20,000mAh battery with Quick Charge support

Dec 18, 2016
Xiaomi announces Mi Power Bank 2, a 20,000mAh battery with Quick Charge support
Xiaomi known for 'Apple-inspired' products is now complaining about design ripoffs

Xiaomi known for 'Apple-inspired' products is now complaining about design ripoffs

Apr 14, 2015
Xiaomi 16000mAh Mi Power bank launched at Rs 1,399; 5000mAh Mi Power Bank at Rs 699

Xiaomi 16000mAh Mi Power bank launched at Rs 1,399; 5000mAh Mi Power Bank at Rs 699

May 30, 2015
Xiaomi to take 'Make in India' to next level by setting up more manufacturing units across the country

NewsTracker

Xiaomi to take 'Make in India' to next level by setting up more manufacturing units across the country

Nov 21, 2017
Xiaomi launches Mi Power Bank 2i with prices starting from Rs 799; goes on sale from 23 November

NewsTracker

Xiaomi launches Mi Power Bank 2i with prices starting from Rs 799; goes on sale from 23 November

Nov 21, 2017
Xiaomi announces Mi Band 2; launches iHealth box, 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank

Xiaomi announces Mi Band 2; launches iHealth box, 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank

May 13, 2016

science

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019