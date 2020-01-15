tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today launched the Mi Portable Wireless Mouse today in India. It is now available for purchase on the official website at a price of Rs 499. The portable mouse is available in black and white options.

As per the company website, the mouse is pretty lightweight (78 g including the battery) as it has an ABS plastic body. It sports an "ergonomic design" in terms of comfort but it carries an ambidextrous design. In terms of battery, the portable mouse comes with a single AA battery that can be replaced from the bottom of the device. It also has an on/off bottom so that you can turn it off to save battery. It can last up to 12 months on a single battery.

Mi fans, introducing the all-new Mi Portable Wireless Mouse. Now, browse wire-free. Key Specs:

> Ergonomic Design

> Long Battery Life

> 1200 DPI High Resolution

> Ultra lightweight Modern Now available on https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl

Know more: https://t.co/rfmg8HvY0Z pic.twitter.com/52sSFvvQOd — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) January 15, 2020

The Mi mouse is powered by an optical sensor with a 1200 DPI resolution. As per the company, it has tested the mouse for up to three million clicks.

Recently, the company revealed the official logo of Android 10 based MIUI 12 indicating that it is currently under development, possibly launching soon.

