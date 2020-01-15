Wednesday, January 15, 2020Back to
Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse at a price of Rs 499, available on sale now

Mi portable wireless mouse is lightweight (78 gm) as it has an ABS plastic body.


tech2 News StaffJan 15, 2020 17:11:10 IST

Xiaomi today launched the Mi Portable Wireless Mouse today in India. It is now available for purchase on the official website at a price of Rs 499. The portable mouse is available in black and white options.

As per the company website, the mouse is pretty lightweight (78 g including the battery) as it has an ABS plastic body. It sports an "ergonomic design" in terms of comfort but it carries an ambidextrous design. In terms of battery, the portable mouse comes with a single AA battery that can be replaced from the bottom of the device. It also has an on/off bottom so that you can turn it off to save battery. It can last up to 12 months on a single battery.

Mi portable wireless mouse.

The Mi mouse is powered by an optical sensor with a 1200 DPI resolution. As per the company, it has tested the mouse for up to three million clicks.

Recently, the company revealed the official logo of Android 10 based MIUI 12 indicating that it is currently under development, possibly launching soon.

