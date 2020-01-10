Friday, January 10, 2020Back to
Xiaomi officially confirms MIUI 12 by teasing its logo, might arrive later this year

On this 10 year anniversary of MIUI, the company is expected to bring some big features.


tech2 News StaffJan 10, 2020 15:10:46 IST

Xiaomi launched MIUI 11 back in October last year and now, it's being speculated that the company might launch MIUI 12 soon.

Xiaomi recently shared the logo of the custom Android OS skin on its Weibo account. The black backdrop of this logo makes us wonder if the company is planning to introduce global system-wide dark mode in the upcoming MIUI 12 update. It might debut later this year.

According to Gizmochinathe company might bring a refreshed interface along with impressive features in MIUI 12. Big updates of MIUI 11 included always-on display, app drawer, new animations, themes, nature sounds-inspired ringtones and alarm tones and so on.

Xiaomi officially confirms MIUI 12 by teasing its logo, might arrive later this year

Representational image: Reuters

As per the report, Xiaomi's General Manager of Public Relations, Xu Jieyun had confirmed back in October 2019 only that they had already started working on MIUI 12.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

The first MIUI version was launched back in 2010 and on its 10-year anniversary, the company is expected to bring some big features.

Xiaomi has also rolled out MIUI 11 for the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review), Redmi Note 7, Mi Mix 3, Mi 9 SE and Mi 8 SE in China.

