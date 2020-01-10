tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched MIUI 11 back in October last year and now, it's being speculated that the company might launch MIUI 12 soon.

Xiaomi recently shared the logo of the custom Android OS skin on its Weibo account. The black backdrop of this logo makes us wonder if the company is planning to introduce global system-wide dark mode in the upcoming MIUI 12 update. It might debut later this year.

According to Gizmochina, the company might bring a refreshed interface along with impressive features in MIUI 12. Big updates of MIUI 11 included always-on display, app drawer, new animations, themes, nature sounds-inspired ringtones and alarm tones and so on.

As per the report, Xiaomi's General Manager of Public Relations, Xu Jieyun had confirmed back in October 2019 only that they had already started working on MIUI 12.

The first MIUI version was launched back in 2010 and on its 10-year anniversary, the company is expected to bring some big features.

Xiaomi has also rolled out MIUI 11 for the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review), Redmi Note 7, Mi Mix 3, Mi 9 SE and Mi 8 SE in China.

