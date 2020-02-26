Wednesday, February 26, 2020Back to
Xiaomi launches Mi Dual Driver In-Ear earphones in India at a price of Rs 799

These tangle-free braided cable earphones are compatible for both iOS and Android devices.


tech2 News StaffFeb 26, 2020 17:15:48 IST

Xiaomi has launched Mi Dual Driver In-Ear earphones in India at a price of Rs 799. These tangle-free braided cable earphones are compatible for both iOS and Android devices. In addition to this, they will come with voice assistant support that includes Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

To recall, Xiaomi has recently launched its Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 in India at a starting price of Rs 1,200.

Mi Dual Driver In-Ear earphones.

Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones pricing, availability

The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear earphones are priced at Rs 799 and are available in black and blue colour options. You can purchase them now from Xiaomi's official website.

Mi Dual Driver In-Ear earphones specifications

These Bluetooth earphones come with 10 mm and 8 mm drivers to offer rich bass and crisp treble. They also feature passive noise cancellation technology. The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear earphones sport three buttons that will let you control the volume, manage calls; you can also trigger the voice assistant by long-press play-pause button.

You will also get a 90-degree close-fitting design that is compatible with almost all smartphones — iOS and Android. Instead of offering ear hooks, the company has provided soft anti-slip earplugs that will fit the contour of your ears offering comfort. These have Magnetic suction design and a braided cable that makes them tangle-free.

