Xiaomi had recently introduced its Mi Band 3 as a part of its 8th Anniversary celebration. The company now adds one more fitness band to its lineup called the Hey+. Developed by RYEEX technology the band is available only for the Chinese market for now.

The watch comes with standard wearable features which include an OLED screen and it also features NFC which is not optional. It seems that the NFC will allow the watch users to easily authenticate themselves at subways in China.

According to the report by a publication named Techpp, unlike the Mi Band 3, the Hey+ is said to have a 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display, Xiaomi Band 3 has a marginally larger 0.95-inch display and with almost twice the resolution.

The Hey+ is made of thermoplastic elastomer and it's said to weigh just 19.7 grams.

It's similar to the Mi Band 3 with respect to its battery capacity which is said to be 120 mAh. Xiaomi claims that this will last for up to eighteen days on a single charge while taking just a couple of hours to juice up.

It is said to have a heart-rate sensor which apparently allows the users to even share their pulse rates with the app. Also, it helps the users track activities like swimming and running. And if you feel that your sleep cycle is not proper, well the band would help you to monitor your sleep schedule as well.

The phone gives you the option to reject phone calls directly from the band itself and you can see up to 10 calls and up to 10 messages on the band at a time.

The band can connect to other Android and iOS devices as well, setting it free from being exclusive to only Xiaomi smartphones, but you'll have to download the Mi Fit app and sync up all your health data through Bluetooth 4.2.

You can even connect the Hey+ to Xiaomi's Home Automation system.

The band is priced at CNY 229 which roughly comes up to Rs 2,300 and will roll out from 20 September on YouPin e-commerce site in China.