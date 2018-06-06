Xiaomi has launched the Mi Home Mosquito Repellent and a brand new Mi Mini Scooter for kids. In 2016, a Portable Mosquito Repeller and the Mi Electric Scooter were introduced in the market.
According to a report in FoneArena both devices will hit the stores in China from 8 June. Also, both the products have been launched via Xiaomi's Mijia platform.
The Xiaomi Mi Home Mosquito Repellent is priced at CNY 59 (roughly Rs 600) and the Mi Mini Kids Scooter will be available at CNY 249 (roughly Rs 2,600).
Following are the specifications and features of Xiaomi's Mi Home Mosquito Repellent
- Its suitable to use it in a room of 28 cubic metres
- Its base is made of a "high-quality" organic silicone, which makes the base anti-slip. It has an ABS body.
- The dimensions of the device are 98.3 x 98.3 x 58.4 mm and it weighs 133 g.
- It has a 10 hours auto shut off timer mode.
- Xiaomi has designed the product to be easy to operate. The batteries and mosq
- The minimalist design makes it easy to operate and remove the top cover to replace the batteries and coil.
- Because it's powered by AA batteries, the device doesn't require external power, this also means that it's portable. Xiaomi claims that the batteries can last for 90 days when used for 8 hours.
- Xiaomi also claims that the device doesn't generate heat.
Following are the specifications and features of Xiaomi's Mi Electric Scooter
- Its suitable for children between 3 and 6 years and is available in 3 colours: Pink, Blue and Yellow
- There is a dual-spring gravity steering system which will apparently help the child maintain balance. The front wheel can automatically return to the middle position, reducing the risk of deviation.
- It provides a built-in lamp which uses electromagnetic induction to generate power, thus making the device available for use at night as well.
- The handle is C-shaped, which Xiaomi thinks will help to give a better grip. The upper part of the entire handle is covered with soft material and also it has been made easy to clean.
- The scooter has a large pedal design – pedal length is 567 mm and the width is 134 mm and the scooter can hold 50 kg, says Xiaomi. It has 274 square centimeters of area with 129 TPR skid points.
- The thickness of the front wheel is 32 mm and the thickness of the rear wheel is 52 mm. These are made of, wear-resistant PU rubber offering greater grip and better shock absorption.
- The three-level height adjustment system meets the needs of children in different stages and heights.
- The brake cover has been widened with wear-resistant stainless steel brake pads, which should makes it more durable.
- One-touch detachable handlebar design and special silicone straps should make the scooter easy to store.
