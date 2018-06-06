Xiaomi has launched the Mi Home Mosquito Repellent and a brand new Mi Mini Scooter for kids. In 2016, a Portable Mosquito Repeller and the Mi Electric Scooter were introduced in the market.

According to a report in FoneArena both devices will hit the stores in China from 8 June. Also, both the products have been launched via Xiaomi's Mijia platform.

The Xiaomi Mi Home Mosquito Repellent is priced at CNY 59 (roughly Rs 600) and the Mi Mini Kids Scooter will be available at CNY 249 (roughly Rs 2,600).

Following are the specifications and features of Xiaomi's Mi Home Mosquito Repellent

Its suitable to use it in a room of 28 cubic metres

Its base is made of a "high-quality" organic silicone, which makes the base anti-slip. It has an ABS body.

The dimensions of the device are 98.3 x 98.3 x 58.4 mm and it weighs 133 g.

It has a 10 hours auto shut off timer mode.

The minimalist design makes it easy to operate and remove the top cover to replace the batteries and coil.

Because it's powered by AA batteries, the device doesn't require external power, this also means that it's portable. Xiaomi claims that the batteries can last for 90 days when used for 8 hours.

Xiaomi also claims that the device doesn't generate heat.

Following are the specifications and features of Xiaomi's Mi Electric Scooter