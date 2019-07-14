Sunday, July 14, 2019Back to
Xiaomi is recalling a few Poco F1 units owing to touch sensitivity issues

In June this year, Xiaomi slashed the priced for Poco F1 by Rs 2,000, bringing its price down to Rs 17,999.

tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2019 14:38:56 IST

Ever since the MIUI 10.3.5.0 update, many Poco F1 (review) users had complained of touch sensitivity issues on the smartphone. Basically, users were facing input lag, ghost touch, and screen freezing glitches. Now, a Xiaomi executive has acknowledged this issue and said they will recall some Poco F1 units and test the cause behind it.

The POCO F1. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Pocophone Global head, Alvin Tse, shared a tweet this weekend saying that after the MIUI v10.3.5.0 update, some devices are affected by touch sensitivity issues and that they will need to "collect some devices" to figure out the issue.

These devices are being collected on a voluntary basis. Tse says that anybody who is willing to send in their devices — only the ones affected by the touch issues — can get in touch with Xiaomi.

The email address mentioned in the tweet above is incorrect. If you do want to volunteer, send in all your details mentioned above to vzhaoxiaomi@gmail.com

Once you send in your details to Xiaomi, the staff will check your Feedback ID and see if your device qualifies for testing. If it does, you will receive further details from the company as to when and where you are supposed to send your unit.

(Also read: The Xiaomi smartphone buying guide: From Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to Mi A2)

In June this year, Xiaomi slashed the priced for Poco F1 by Rs 2,000. Launched at Rs 19,999, the phone's price was brought down to Rs 17,999. The POCO India team took to its official Twitter handle to announce that the base 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the POCO F1 is now retailing for Rs 17,999 on both mi.com and Flipkart. While Poco said that the offer isn't permanent, at the time of writing the story, the offer was still available.

Poco F1 specifications and features

To quickly recall, the Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. It is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

For photography, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

