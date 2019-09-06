tech2 News Staff

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi today announced that the company has shipped 100 million smartphone units in the last five years. To be precise, this goal was achieved from Q3 2014 to July 2019. The announcement was made based on a report by IDC.

To celebrate this achievement, the company teased a video on twitter. Xiaomi says that it's the fastest brand to achieve the 100 million mark in five years. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) was also recently declared as the best selling smartphone of the year in the 10K+ price segment.

Xiaomi's celebratory video features several employees from the company across corporate, logistics, warehouse, and after-sales.

Mi fans, with immense pride we announce that we've has officially shipped 100 Mn smartphones. 💯 We reached this mark in just 5 years. The fastest brand to do so. ️#NoMiWithoutYou RT with #XiaomiIndia, #100MillionXiaomi, & tag @manukumarjain to win 100 #Xiaomi products pic.twitter.com/nVtaO0cfMA — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 6, 2019

As per IDC, Xiaomi is the number one brand in India from the past eight consecutive quarters with a market share of 28.3 percent.

On reaching this milestone, Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India MD, Manu Jain said, “It’s indeed a joyous occasion for us at Xiaomi India. It's a testament to the love we have received from millions of Mi Fans since our inception. There have been brands who entered the market before us, yet are nowhere close to the astounding feat we have achieved. I am extremely thankful to our 100 million smartphone users and we promise to keep working hard on delivering impeccable user experience across product, after-sales and retail verticals. We believe this is just the beginning of a brand new chapter, and we will continue to bring in more categories and products with best specs, highest quality at honest pricing for all our Mi Fans.”

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.