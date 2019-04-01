Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi India head teases new Induction Cooker and Rice Cooker on Twitter

The teaser on Twitter does not reveal when Xiaomi's cooking range will be unveiled in India.

tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2019 16:56:46 IST

Xiaomi is better known as a smartphone brand but we have seen the company expand its product portfolio to a range of home appliances and even shoes, over the past couple of years.

Manu Kumar Jain, the company's Global Vice President has now begun teasing the launch of the Xiaomi Mijia Rice Cooker and the Mijia Electric on his official Twitter handle. The teaser says that users can make healthier burgers, pasta, and pizzas with the new products. The teaser does not reveal much about the products but clearly suggests that they will arrive soon.

Xiaomi India head teases new Induction Cooker and Rice Cooker on Twitter

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Cooker. Image: Xiaomi China

Xiaomi's rice cooker which is sold in China features an OLED display and can be paired with an app to control temperature and pressure. Hence, this can be safely referred to as a smart rice cooker.

The Mijia Electric Cooker, on the other hand, is essentially a smart induction cooktop which features a knob and an OLED screen to allow for smart controls. There's also a Lite variant available in China which doesn't sport an OLED display and functions more like a regular induction cooktop.

Xiaomi Mijia Rice Cooker. Image: Xiaomi China

Xiaomi Mijia Rice Cooker. Image: Xiaomi China

There aren't any hints to suggest pricing of either cooker just yet, but going by how both these appliances are priced in China, the Mijia Rice Cooker will likely be priced around Rs 6,000, while the Mijia Electric Cooker will likely cost you around Rs 3,000. If a Lite variant of the induction cooktop is brought to India as well, we're looking at a price tag of around Rs 2,000.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App


also see

Poco F1

Xiaomi's Poco F1 outsold OnePlus 6 in Q4 2018 in the above-Rs 15k segment

Mar 29, 2019
Xiaomi's Poco F1 outsold OnePlus 6 in Q4 2018 in the above-Rs 15k segment
Redmi 7 hands-on pictures reveal a stunning black-red gradient colour variant

Redmi 7

Redmi 7 hands-on pictures reveal a stunning black-red gradient colour variant

Mar 29, 2019

science

World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Autism

World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Apr 01, 2019
A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Memory

A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Apr 01, 2019
Waters off Galapagos coast under invasion by alien species from visiting boats

Environment

Waters off Galapagos coast under invasion by alien species from visiting boats

Apr 01, 2019
ISRO successfully places EMISAT, 28 other international satellites in orbit in triply-special PSLV-C45 mission

PSLV-C45 Launch

ISRO successfully places EMISAT, 28 other international satellites in orbit in triply-special PSLV-C45 mission

Apr 01, 2019