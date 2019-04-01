tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is better known as a smartphone brand but we have seen the company expand its product portfolio to a range of home appliances and even shoes, over the past couple of years.

Manu Kumar Jain, the company's Global Vice President has now begun teasing the launch of the Xiaomi Mijia Rice Cooker and the Mijia Electric on his official Twitter handle. The teaser says that users can make healthier burgers, pasta, and pizzas with the new products. The teaser does not reveal much about the products but clearly suggests that they will arrive soon.

Xiaomi's rice cooker which is sold in China features an OLED display and can be paired with an app to control temperature and pressure. Hence, this can be safely referred to as a smart rice cooker.

Mi fans! At #Xiaomi, we've always strived to get you products that make you lead a better life. You may use the #MiBand3 to track your fitness, #MiAirPurifier to breathe cleaner air, but eventually end up eating unhealthy food. Soon we'll change that. Guess what's coming? 😀 pic.twitter.com/9cBw1lAXlQ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 1, 2019

The Mijia Electric Cooker, on the other hand, is essentially a smart induction cooktop which features a knob and an OLED screen to allow for smart controls. There's also a Lite variant available in China which doesn't sport an OLED display and functions more like a regular induction cooktop.

There aren't any hints to suggest pricing of either cooker just yet, but going by how both these appliances are priced in China, the Mijia Rice Cooker will likely be priced around Rs 6,000, while the Mijia Electric Cooker will likely cost you around Rs 3,000. If a Lite variant of the induction cooktop is brought to India as well, we're looking at a price tag of around Rs 2,000.

