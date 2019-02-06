tech2 News Staff

After announcing its Mi Sunglasses, Xiaomi today added another product to its lifestyle segment, with the launch of its Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 with a price tag of Rs 2,499. The shoes are currently being crowdfunded at an introductory price, but the company is expected to increase the price after initial sales. Shipping will commence from 15 March.

Xiaomi has opened its crowdfunding programme for the shoes similar to the Mi Sunglasses, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Black and Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver.

The sports shoes come in black, dark grey and blue colour options. The shoes look pretty cool and as per Xiaomi, utilises a "unique fishbone structure" that comfortably cushions feet, preventing accidental sprains.

The 'uni-moulding' process, which combines five different materials, also prevents faster wear and tear of the shoes. In simple words, the technology keeps the stitching on the soles intact, thus making them durable and slip-resistant.

Mi fans, here comes, the Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2.

👟 Unique Fishbone Structure

👟 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding technology

👟 Shock Absorbent Available at a special price. RT to spread the word! #BFF

Show some ❤: https://t.co/rV0jopos68 pic.twitter.com/Bm9d6l7D3m — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 6, 2019

And for all of us who hate washing and scrubbing our shoes, the Mi Men's Sports Shoes can be tossed into the washing machine for cleaning the shoes are crafted from a breathable, washable mesh fabric.

As the name suggests, the company has only rolled out shoes for men. Here's hoping that Xiaomi also has plans to launch a similar offering for women soon!

