Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 launched for Rs 2,499, to start shipping from 15 March

Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 comes in black, dark grey and blue colour options.

tech2 News Staff Feb 06, 2019 14:31:36 IST

After announcing its Mi Sunglasses, Xiaomi today added another product to its lifestyle segment, with the launch of its Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 with a price tag of Rs 2,499. The shoes are currently being crowdfunded at an introductory price, but the company is expected to increase the price after initial sales. Shipping will commence from 15 March.

Xiaomi has opened its crowdfunding programme for the shoes similar to the Mi Sunglasses, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Black and Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver.

Xiaomi Mijia Sneakers 2 is manufactured using 5-in-1 uni-molding process. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 is manufactured using 5-in-1 uni-molding process. Image: Xiaomi

The sports shoes come in black, dark grey and blue colour options. The shoes look pretty cool and as per Xiaomi, utilises a "unique fishbone structure" that comfortably cushions feet, preventing accidental sprains.

The 'uni-moulding' process, which combines five different materials, also prevents faster wear and tear of the shoes. In simple words, the technology keeps the stitching on the soles intact, thus making them durable and slip-resistant.

And for all of us who hate washing and scrubbing our shoes, the Mi Men's Sports Shoes can be tossed into the washing machine for cleaning the shoes are crafted from a breathable, washable mesh fabric.

As the name suggests, the company has only rolled out shoes for men. Here's hoping that Xiaomi also has plans to launch a similar offering for women soon!

