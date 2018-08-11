Saturday, August 11, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 11 August, 2018 13:21 IST

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2 price drop and other discounts

Other Xiaomi devices like the Mi LED Smart TV 4A and Redmi 5 are also part of the Independence Sale.

The Independence Day is next week, and Xiaomi among others knows how people celebrate National holidays or even weekends nearing such days – they spend their money. Therefore, just like we saw Vivo's Freedom Carnival that ran from 7 to 9 August, with some unbelievable discounts, Xiaomi too is 'celebrating' the occasion, by offering a bunch of its devices on sale.

While for most devices there is no price difference, but the Mi Mix 2 and the Mi Max 2 have seen a considerable price drop.

The Mi Mix 2, was launched last year at a price of Rs 35,999. However, currently, the device is available at Rs 24,999 which is a good Rs 11,000 price drop. Just in case you are interested in the device, you should know, that speculations hint that the Mi Mix 3 will be released next month.

What fingerprints? Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Next, the Mi Max 2, which was also launched last year at Rs 15,999, is up for sale with a price drop, but only of Rs 1,000. You can buy the device at Rs 14,999.

While there are no discounts for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, however there is a bundled offer wherein Jio users will get Rs 2,200 instant cash back and up to 4.5 TB of data.

The 32-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A is also up for sale at Rs 13,999, which is a good deal if you're looking for a smart TV. The original price of the TV is Rs 15,999.

Finally, the Redmi 5 is available at Rs 8,999, during the sale.

All the mobile phone purchases come with these offers - there is a 15 percent cash back, max up to ₹ 2000 when you pay using Mobikwik. You can also avail 10 percent cashback up to ₹150 when you pay using Paytm, and avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.

