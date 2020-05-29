Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
Xiaomi hints that it might soon unveil Mi Notebooks in India

Xiaomi introduced it’s first-ever laptop line, the Mi Notebook Air, running on Windows 10 in 2016.


FP TrendingMay 29, 2020 20:00:28 IST

Xiaomi may soon offer competition to tech companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer that have dominated the laptop market in India. The Chinese tech-company has teased on social media that its Mi Notebooks will soon be launched in India. However, no other details have been revealed by the company.

The company tweeted, “Hey there  @Dell_IN, @Acer_India, @HPIndia, @Lenovo_in, @ASUSIndia. We guess it's time to say, Hello!”

Representational image: Reuters


Yesterday, Xiaomi India’s managing director Manu Kumar Jain put out a video on the micro-blogging site, dropping a hint about the launch of Mi’s new products.

Jain on Twitter said, "Mi fans, you have waited and waited and waited. And now, IT's TIME! RT with #WhatsNextFromMi if you know what's coming?"


Xiaomi introduced it’s first-ever laptop line, the Mi Notebook Air, running on Windows 10 in 2016. It was unveiled in two sizes - the powerful 13.3-inch and the portable 12.5-inch. Its top-spec model at that time came at a price of CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 53,000).

The company has recently launched a number of products in India. Earlier this month, it unveiled 108 MP camera smartphone, Mi 10, and two IoT products - Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box 4K.

Xiaomi's Mi 10 is available in two storage variants - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB. The 128 GB model is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 256 GB variant comes at a cost of Rs 54,999.

Mi Box 4K can be bought at Rs 3,499, while Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are priced at Rs 4,499.

