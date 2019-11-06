Wednesday, November 06, 2019Back to
Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Mi Note 10 with a 108 MP penta rear camera

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is a rebranded and global version of the Mi CC9 Pro available in China.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 19:28:42 IST

After launching the Mi CC9 Pro in China, Xiaomi has released the Mi Note 10 in an event in Spain. The Mi Note 10 is the global version of this phone and it has the same specifications as the original device.

Xiaomi teased the Mi Note 10 Pro that is the global equivalent of the Mi CC9 Pro Premium edition that will soon be released in China. The Note 10 Pro comes with an 8P lens along with the primary camera and some additional RAM and storage.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Image: YouTube/Xiaomi

Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro specifications

Starting with the common specifications of the two devices, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and it comes with a 5,260 mAh battery capacity with support for up to 30 W fast charging. The phones feature a 6.47-inch full HD curved OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The penta camera setup in the rear consists of a primary 108 MP camera along with a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 12 MP telephoto sensor, a secondary 5 MP telephoto sensor, and finally a 2 MP macro camera. Up to 5x optical zoom is supported on the phone while you get a 10x hybrid zoom that uses both digital and optical zoom, and you can also get up to 50x with digital zoom. The rear camera supports video capture of up to 4K resolution at 30 fps and slow-motion videos in 720p at 960 fps.

Coming to the extra features on the Mi Note 10 Pro, it comes with an 8P lens instead of the 7P lens with the primary 108 MP camera on the Mi Note 10. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The phones come in three colour options including Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black.

Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro pricing and availability

The Mi Note 10 starts at €549 (approximately Rs 43,200) for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant while the Note 10 Pro’s 8 GB + 256 GB variant is priced at €649 (approximately Rs 51,100). We don’t have any information on the Indian pricing yet. Considering that the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro were recently launched in India, it could take some time for the Mi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro to come in India. Unless the company decides to confuse us further by launching it under a different name.

Pre-orders in Germany begin from 11 November. Both devices will be available in Spain and Italy starting from 15 November and it arrives in France on 18 November. Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands and the UK will get the devices soon.

