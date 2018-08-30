Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 14:06 IST

Xiaomi generated more than Rs 200 crores with Poco F1 sales within five minutes

The number of Poco F1 units sold is somewhere between 68,000 and 1,00,000 in those 5 minutes.

Xiaomi’s rather strange sounding sub-band POCO has a rather impressive smartphone the Poco F1 which offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset at an unbelievable price of Rs 20,999. With top of the line specifications, and a low price, the device has apparently generated more than Rs 200 crores in less than five minutes.

Read our full review of the device here.

Poco F1 went on sale on 29 August at 12.oo pm, exclusively on Flipkart, and has proved to the be its “biggest & fastest” flagship sale, according to the company.

There is no information about how many devices were exactly sold.

It seems that the number of devices sold is somewhere between 68,000 and 1,00,000 units. According to various reports, the estimate is that 68,965 devices sold, provided every single order was for the most expensive model. Further, it is also estimated that if buyers went for the base model, about 1,00,000 units were sold in those 5 minutes.

The phone was launched on 22 August, priced at Rs 20,999 for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. There's also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which is priced at Rs 23,999 and an 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage standard edition priced at Rs 28,999.

The POCO F1 starts at a price of Rs 20,999. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The POCO F1 starts at a price of Rs 20,999. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1,080 x 2,248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch which houses an infrared face-unlock feature. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

For optics, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The front-facing camera is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

You also get three colour choices to pick from — Rosso Red, Steel Blue and Graphite Black.

