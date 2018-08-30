Xiaomi’s rather strange sounding sub-band POCO has a rather impressive smartphone the Poco F1 which offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset at an unbelievable price of Rs 20,999. With top of the line specifications, and a low price, the device has apparently generated more than Rs 200 crores in less than five minutes.

Poco F1 went on sale on 29 August at 12.oo pm, exclusively on Flipkart, and has proved to the be its “biggest & fastest” flagship sale, according to the company.

#POCOF1: thank you all for a fantastic response to the first sale! We're happy to announce that we generated ₹200+ cr in less than 5 minutes today, making this the BIGGEST & FASTEST flagship sale ever on @Flipkart! Thank you, Masters Of Speed. Next sale is on 5th September! pic.twitter.com/cydGtGjlb6 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 29, 2018

There is no information about how many devices were exactly sold.

It seems that the number of devices sold is somewhere between 68,000 and 1,00,000 units. According to various reports, the estimate is that 68,965 devices sold, provided every single order was for the most expensive model. Further, it is also estimated that if buyers went for the base model, about 1,00,000 units were sold in those 5 minutes.

The phone was launched on 22 August, priced at Rs 20,999 for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. There's also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which is priced at Rs 23,999 and an 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage standard edition priced at Rs 28,999.

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1,080 x 2,248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch which houses an infrared face-unlock feature. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

For optics, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The front-facing camera is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

You also get three colour choices to pick from — Rosso Red, Steel Blue and Graphite Black.