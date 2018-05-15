Xiaomi may be the leader in smartphone shipments in India as per latest IDC report, but if there is one area where it does need work is in its camera depart. As per the latest reports, Xioami is now instituting an in-house camera department to fortify its camera offerings in its smartphones.

According to a report by GSMArena, a leaked image of an internal email sent to employees by CEO Lei Jun reveals that a new camera department is being created within the company. Jun states in the letter that he personally sees cameras as one of the most important features of a smartphone and that Xiaomi will be committing its efforts to ensuring that Redmi and Mi smartphones do come with better cameras in the future.

Xioami's current flagship, the Mi Mix 2S, managed an overall score of 97 on DXOMark with a score of 101 for images alone. While that in itself is quite impressive, with a team dedicated to improving the camera, we could expect even better camera performance from future Xiaomi smartphones.

When we come to Xiaomi's budget offerings, we also noticed a huge improvement in the camera this year with the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which at the time of writing this report, still stands as one of the best performers in the sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone category in India.

That said, with the Mi 7 launch in China right around the corner, it could be a little too early for us to see the new camera department work its wonders.