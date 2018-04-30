The Xiaomi Mi A1 created quite a splash in 2017 among stock Android lovers thanks to the introduction of Android One. With the A1's successor on its way, it now appears that Xiaomi may launch another smartphone alongside it which runs on Android One.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 6X in China last week with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and a dual-camera setup on the back. Considering the Mi 5X was rebranded as the Mi A1 in India with Android One, it is likely that Xiaomi may settle to do the same this year. But a report by XDA Developers states that there's a new firmware dump which belongs to a second phone codenamed “daisy_sprout.” which will also likely feature Android One.

The publication explained saying that the word "sprout" in the codename generally suggests that the phone will be based on Android One though there is no way to confirm it just yet. Based on what we know so far, the other Android One phone will sport a Snapdragon 625 SoC instead of the more powerful Snapdragon 660 on the Mi 6X.

The possibility of Xiaomi launching more than one smartphone with Android One could be a likelihood considering Xiaomi's Lei Jun said, “Yes, we plan to have more Android One devices. Some of our users in India seem to like stock Android, and we are willing to bring in more devices with Android One including the Redmi series.”