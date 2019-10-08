Wednesday, October 09, 2019Back to
Xiaomi confirms Redmi 8 launch in India today: Expected specifications, features

Redmi 8 is believed to be the upgraded variant of the Redmi 8A that was launched last month.


tech2 News StaffOct 09, 2019 11:54:23 IST

Ever since Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A in India, it has been teasing the launch of another smartphone in the series — Redmi 8. Xiaomi already confirmed that it is hosting an event in India on 9 October in a tweet it posted last week, however, today, Xiaomi has also officially revealed that the device it is launching today is the Redmi 8.

Redmi 8A.

In a tweet, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has posted that "we are set to launch #Redmi8 tomorrow!". The tweet also includes a small 22-second teaser, which reveals that the device will be scratch and splash resistant, and it will come with something called 'Battery Camera Action'.

From what we know so far, the Redmi 8 will be the higher variant of the recently launched Redmi 8A. Previous teasers by Redmi India have also hinted that the Redmi 8 will sport a dual-camera setup at the rear and it will come with a large battery. Redmi 8A sports a 5,000 mAH battery, so we could expect something similar on the Redmi 8 as well.

Another recent report by 91Mobiles revealed that the Redmi 8 will likely feature a dot notch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,520 pixels resolution and 320p screen density. Further, it will reportedly come in two RAM variants one with 3 GB and the other with 4 GB. The report also revealed that the Redmi 8 might come with polycarbonate glass and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Latter is missing on the Redmi 8A.

The Redmi 8 is also expected to run on Android 9 Pie and might be powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


