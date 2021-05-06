Thursday, May 06, 2021Back to
Xiaomi confirms Mi 11 Ultra 67 W fast charger to launch in India soon, will have to be purchased separately

Xiaomi bundles a 55 W charger with the Mi 11 Ultra, and the 67 W adapter will have to be purchase as a separate accessory.


Nandini YadavMay 06, 2021 16:32:21 IST

Last month, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra, along with Mi 11X series and Mi QLED TV 75, in India. The Mi 11 Ultra came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, E4 AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh, and support for 67 W fast charging. However, at the time of launch, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain announced that the in-box adapter with the Mi 11 Ultra will only support 55 W fast charging due to certification constraints. Jain said that the company is working on bringing the 67 W charger to India soon.

Now, Xiaomi has confirmed to tech2 that the 67 W fast charger is soon coming to India and it will have to be purchased as a separate accessory. Similar to how iPhone users have to buy a separate adapter if they want fast charging.

Currently, the exact date of the adapter's launch is unknown but Xiaomi says it's "coming soon".

The report about the 67 W fast charger for Mi 11 Ultra coming to India, was first covered by MySmartPrice

The current 55 W charger bundled with the Mi 11 Ultra can charge the smartphone from zero to 100 percent within an hours, however, the 67 W fast charger can fuel up an empty battery to full in 36 minutes, as per Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11 Ultra specifications and features

To recall, Mi 11 Ultra will features a 6.8-inch 120 Hz QHD+ E4 AMOLED display that features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In terms of camera, Mi 11 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 48 MP periscope lens. The camera module at the rear is accompanied by a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 294 x 126 pixel resolution. This display can be used a mirror/viewfinder, and it will also show notifications, let you control music, show battery levels, and more.

For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP front camera.

The Mi 11 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67 W charging. The phone also supports 10 W wireless reverse charging and 5 W wired reverse charging. In India, however, the Mi 11 Ultra will come with 55 W fast charger in the box.

The Mi 11 Ultra uses stereo speakers by Harman Kardon. The Mi 11 Ultra is also waterproof and comes with IP68 certifications. The phone can be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

