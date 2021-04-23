Nandini Yadav

Xiaomi at a virtual launch event today, released the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X series – Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro – and the Mi QLED TV 75 in the Indian market. The Mi 11 Ultra and M 11X Pro are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. All the three smartphones announced today use E4 AMOLED displays. An interesting highlight of the Mi QLED TV 75 is that it is one of the first smart TVs launched that comes with a 120 Hz refresh screen. Read ahead for full details on the pricing, specifications and availability of each of the products announced today.

Mi 11 Ultra pricing and availability

The Mi 11 Ultra comes in a sole variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 69,999 in India. The sale date and availability of the smartphone has not been revealed yet.

(Also read: Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X series launch highlights: Mi 11X priced starting Rs 29,999, Mi 11X Pro starts at Rs 39,999)

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro pricing and availability

Mi 11X pricing:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 29,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 32,999

Mi 11X Pro pricing:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 39,999

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 41,999

The Mi 11X will go on first sale on 27 April. The sale date for the Mi 11X Pro has not been announced yet, but it will be available for pre-order starting 24 April.

Mi QLED TV 75 pricing and availability

The Mi QLED TV 75 has been launched in India at Rs 1,19,999 and will be available for purchase starting 27 April.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications and features

Mi 11 Ultra will features a 6.8-inch 120 Hz QHD+ E4 AMOLED display that features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In terms of camera, Mi 11 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 48 MP periscope lens. The camera module at the rear is accompanied by a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 294 x 126 pixel resolution. This display can be used a mirror/viewfinder, and it will also show notifications, let you control music, show battery levels, and more.

For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP front camera.

The Mi 11 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67 W charging. The phone also supports 10 W wireless reverse charging and 5 W wired reverse charging. In India, however, the Mi 11 Ultra will come with 55 W fast charger in the box. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain says that the company is working on including the 67 W adapter in the box as soon as possible.

The Mi 11 Ultra uses stereo speakers by Harman Kardon. The Mi 11 Ultra is also waterproof and comes with IP68 certifications. The phone can be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro specifications and features

The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are similar when it comes to design, display and battery, but they feature a different chipset and camera module.

First looking at the similarities between the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro:

Both the smartphones feature 6.67-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED displays with 1,300 nits of peak brightness, support for HDR 10, and 120 Hz refresh rate. Both Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are fuelled by a 4,520 mAh battery with support for 33 W fast charging.

Now talking about the differences, the Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Mi 11X Pro uses the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Xiaomi claims that compared to Snapdragon 865 chipset, Snapdragon 870 processor offers up to 12 percent CPU performance and 10 percent better GPU performance.

In terms camera, the Mi 11X series sports triple rear cameras, but the Mi 11X carries a 48 MP primary sensor and Mi 11X Pro comes with a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

Xiaomi also announced that the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are both made in India for the entire world.

Mi QLED TV 75 specifications and features

The Mi QLED TV 75 sports a 75-inch QLED display with 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The TV supports HDR 10+ content which can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. It additionally features Dolby Vision available now on Netflix and Disney+Hotstar. The smart TV runs on Android TV 10.

Further, the Mi QLED TV 75 has a tweeter and 2 Full Rage Driver on either sides.

The smart TV also comes with the new Mi Home app.

Powering the Mi QLED TV 75 is a quad-core 64-bit processor and 2 GB RAM.