tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has been on the news recently with respect to the upcoming phone launch taking place on 10 January. Now it seems that the Chinese smartphone maker is working on a gaming phone.

The company has already rolled out Black Shark and Black Shark Helo gaming phones in 2018.

Now a new gaming phone has been spotted on Geekbench. The phone is named as the 'Black Shark Skywalker'. The listing shows the phone to be powered by “msmnile” chipset.

As per a report in Playfuldroid, this is the codename for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC. So the phone is speculated to be fueled by the new 7 nm chipset.

The listing also shows the gaming phone to come with 8 GB of RAM and run on Android 9 Pie. In the single-core and multi-core tests, the phone has scored 3,494 and 11,149 points respectively.

As per the report, Snapdragon 855 driven phones that carry support for 5G connectivity this year will include an X50 LTE modem. and handsets without 5G connectivity are likely to feature the X24 LTE modem.

There is no news on whether Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker will be equipped with 5G connectivity or no.

Also, the launch or the price of the Black Shark Skywalker has not been made official.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.