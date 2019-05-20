Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will make its India debut on 27 May

The highlight of the Black Shark 2 is expected to be its pressure-sensitive 6.3-inch AMOLED panel.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 14:43:40 IST

Smartphone maker Black Shark will soon be making its way to India with the second generation of its gaming-focussed smartphone. The Black Shark 2 was launched back in March in China and now, the company has sent out invites for a launch event in India on 27 May.

Xiaomis Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will make its India debut on 27 May

Hopefully, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come to India soon.

Funded by Xiaomi, the company had launched the Black Shark 2 in China featuring a pressure sensitive display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. This will be the first Black Shark product launching in India. We still aren’t sure whether it will also be launching the peripherals along with the phone.

Black Shark 2 features and specifications

The new Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel. According to a rough translation from the Black Shark website, the screen is pressure sensitive, similar to Apple's 3D Touch. Xiaomi also appears to be saying that the left and right of the screen are independently pressure sensitive and that buttons can be mapped to either side. Apple's iPhones can only detect pressure at one point on the screen at a time, though it's not clear if this is a software limitation or a hardware one.

In addition, the display is said to be designed to reduce screen flicker at low brightness and to improve colour accuracy. The touch latency (response to touch input) has also been reduced, it seems.

At its heart sits Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Similar to its predecessor, the new Black Shark 2 gaming has a vapour-chamber cooling for smooth gameplay.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features dual rear cameras at the back having a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies. The phone has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports 27 W fast charging. Just like the original Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi has introduced optional accessories that can be attached on the Black Shark 2.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has been priced in China at CNY 3,200 (roughly Rs 33,000) for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version. The high-end model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 4,200 (roughly Rs 43,000).

