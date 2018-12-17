Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi begins rolling out Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI 10 update to Redmi 5A users

The Redmi 5A was launched in 2017 running MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

tech2 News Staff Dec 17, 2018 21:49 PM IST

Xiaomi back in May had promised that most of its older smartphones, dating back to the Mi 2 will be receiving an upgrade to MIUI 10. While progress has been slow, the Chinese company has now begun rolling out an Android Oreo 8.1 update for the Redmi 5A.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A. Image: tech2

The Redmi 5A which was the company's entry-level smartphone last year was launched running MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1 Nougat and hadn't received an update since.

The update is not rolling to every just yet though. According to a Mi forum post, the update is a beta of the Global Stable release. The same update will be rolling out widely if everything goes well.

MIUI 10 changelog. Image: Mi Forum

As per a screenshot shared on the post, the update will show up as MIUI 10.1.2.0.OCKMIFI and the size of it is 1.3 GB in size. The update also introduces the Android security patch for the month of November. If you have not received the update yet, you can download the Recovery ROM by clicking here and flash it since a majority of users are yet to get the update.

To find out more about the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, head over to our in-depth text review of the phone here.

