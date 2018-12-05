Wednesday, December 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi-backed Huami to partner with Timex to develop smartwatches and wearables

The deal aims to help both the companies strengthen their presence in mature markets like the US and Europe as well as emerging markets like India and China

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 05, 2018 14:21 PM IST

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Wednesday announced a partnership with Timex Group to develop new smart wearable products and increase the global market share.

Huami's Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, app design and manufacturing capabilities will meet Timex's expertise as watchmakers to develop a new generation of smartwatches.

Huami Amazfit Spot. Image: Huami US

Huami Amazfit Spot. Image: Huami US

"We will work to develop business models to promote, market and distribute smartwatches to our combined customer base, and expect to leverage each company's distribution strengths across the global market while benefiting from established online and offline channels," said Wang Huang, chairman and CEO of Huami Corporation.

The deal aims to help both the companies strengthen their presence in mature markets like the US and Europe as well as emerging markets like India and China, Huami said in a statement.

The companies also expect to explore and develop value-added services including e-payment, weight management, sports, fitness and health-care-related services for users.

"Together with Huami, we will bring forth a new generation of smartwatches set to disrupt the category," said Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, president and CEO, Timex Group.

"With the deep-rooted product development and craftsmanship capabilities of Timex along with Huami's enhanced sports, healthcare and AI technology, we have the opportunity to bring cutting-edge wearable technology to consumers around the world," he added.

Since its inception in 2013, Huami has established its global presence by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices.

The company shipped 18.1 million smart wearable devices last year.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

also see

Apple

US ban on selling emerging tech like AI, computer vision could affect Apple

Nov 20, 2018

Apple

Apple acquires Silk Labs to strengthen AI capabilities towards smart home devices

Nov 22, 2018

Infinix

Infinix launches the Note 5 Stylus smartphone for Rs 15,999 in India

Nov 26, 2018

Fake fingerprints

New AI tool can synthesise fake human fingerprints fooling biometric systems

Nov 27, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence may show biases regarding conduct, response towards humans

Nov 30, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi grabs top position with 21.5 market share in the global wearable segment

Dec 04, 2018

science

Water Scarcity

Two-third of the world, much of India to face water scarcity, stress by 2025: Expert

Dec 05, 2018

India eyes deep-dive to the ocean floor to mine minerals, give economy a boost

Dec 05, 2018

HySIS first images

ISRO's HySIS earth observation satellite sends back first aerial pictures of Gujarat

Dec 05, 2018

Climate Finance

Ambitious climate finance targets will give Paris Agreement momentum: Indian study

Dec 05, 2018