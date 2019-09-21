Saturday, September 21, 2019Back to
Xiaomi announces Redmi K20 Pro price drop ahead of ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S also received a price drop to Rs 8,999 and the sale starts on 28 September


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2019 14:28:21 IST

Xiaomi is going to kick off its ‘Diwali with Mi’ on 28 September and it has announced some of the price drops on two of its popular smartphones. The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) will go for Rs 24,999 and the Redmi Note 7S will be priced at Rs 8,999 during the sale.

Xiaomi's 'Diwali with Mi' sale begins on 28 September.

The Chinese company had earlier announced the dates of the sale via its Twitter account. Followed by that, Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain revealed the price drops on his Twitter account. We don’t have any official word on the discounts on other products, however, the company will probably tease the offers as we get closer to the sale.

Xiaomi is expected to offer discounts across its products including smartphones, smart TVs, fitness devices and recently announced smart home devices.

The ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale begins on 28 September whereas Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sales start the following day. We’ll be bringing you some of the best deals from all the sales as they are revealed. Stay tuned!

