tech2 News Staff

Just like every year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is upon us. A new landing page has appeared on the Amazon India website, however, the dates haven’t been announced yet. Last year, the sale was held from 10 to 15 October.

Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India for the festival. Customers using SBI debit cards and credit cards to purchase products under sale will be eligible for up to 10 percent instant discounts. Apart from the other regular payment options, customers can buy products in no-cost EMIs on a selected few debits cards and Bajaj Finserv users. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card owners will receive up to five percent reward points.

According to the landing page, the sale will cover a wide range of products available on Amazon India. This includes newly launched smartphones in 2019, clothing and fashion accessories under Amazon Fashion, home and kitchen appliances, daily essentials, books, gaming products, and toys. Home appliances will have exchange offers, easy installation facilities, and scheduled delivery as well.

Amazon’s own products including all the Kindles, Fire TV Sticks, and Echo speakers will also be selling at discounted rates during the sale. It will include combo offers as well.

As usual, Amazon Prime users will have access to the sale before it goes live to the general public. While the dates are eventually announced, more deals and discounts are expected to be added to the sale.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.