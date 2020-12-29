FP Trending

Xiaomi has launched the MIUI 12.5 alongside the release of the Mi 11 flagship. The firm will be rolling out the stable version of the update for its Mi and Redmi phones from April 2021. The system update comes as an improvement over the MIUI 12 but there are several notable enhancements coming with MIUI 12.5. The latest version brings super wallpapers, new animations, along with enhanced privacy protection controls. Initially, the stable update will only reach the home market of China on Mi 11, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 models. Other countries and models are going to have the update later on.

The MIUI 12.5 promises less power and memory consumption. The Super-Earth, Super Mars, and Super Saturn Live Wallpapers added via the MIUI 12 received additions in the form of Snow Mountain and Geometry wallpapers. As per Xiaomi, these will consume 40 percent less power than MIUI 12. Overall, the 12.5 updates will consume up to 32 percent less memory and offer a decrease of 17 percent in power consumption.

Whenever an app will try to access your clipboard data, the device will show you a prompt in the form of a pop-up. MIUI 12.5 also gives users the ability to select to share their approximate location and not the exact one. Both of these features are similar to the ones shared via Apple’s iOS 14.

Other enhancements include new sound effects, architecture animation, and sleek effects on the interface.

After launching the update on 28 December, Xiaomi has also begun the registration process for testing the beta of MIUI 12.5. This is a closed beta although the firm plans to roll out public betas in batches from January onwards. According to the Telegram channel of XiaomiUI, only certain Redmi and Mi devices are eligible for the closed beta version. These are Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, and Mi 10 Youth Edition.