Tuesday, December 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi announces MIUI 12.5 with new animations, better privacy controls, super wallpapers and more

The MIUI 12.5 updates will consume up to 32 percent less memory and offer a decrease of 17 percent in power consumption.


FP TrendingDec 29, 2020 17:04:46 IST

Xiaomi has launched the MIUI 12.5 alongside the release of the Mi 11 flagship. The firm will be rolling out the stable version of the update for its Mi and Redmi phones from April 2021. The system update comes as an improvement over the MIUI 12 but there are several notable enhancements coming with MIUI 12.5. The latest version brings super wallpapers, new animations, along with enhanced privacy protection controls. Initially, the stable update will only reach the home market of China on Mi 11, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 models. Other countries and models are going to have the update later on.

Xiaomi announces MIUI 12.5 with new animations, better privacy controls, super wallpapers and more

MIUI 12

The MIUI 12.5 promises less power and memory consumption. The Super-Earth, Super Mars, and Super Saturn Live Wallpapers added via the MIUI 12 received additions in the form of Snow Mountain and Geometry wallpapers. As per Xiaomi, these will consume 40 percent less power than MIUI 12. Overall, the 12.5 updates will consume up to 32 percent less memory and offer a decrease of 17 percent in power consumption.

Whenever an app will try to access your clipboard data, the device will show you a prompt in the form of a pop-up. MIUI 12.5 also gives users the ability to select to share their approximate location and not the exact one. Both of these features are similar to the ones shared via Apple’s iOS 14.

Other enhancements include new sound effects, architecture animation, and sleek effects on the interface.

After launching the update on 28 December, Xiaomi has also begun the registration process for testing the beta of MIUI 12.5. This is a closed beta although the firm plans to roll out public betas in batches from January onwards. According to the Telegram channel of XiaomiUI, only certain Redmi and Mi devices are eligible for the closed beta version. These are Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, and Mi 10 Youth Edition.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 with a 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in China on 28 December

Dec 22, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 11 with a 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in China on 28 December
Xiaomi Mi 11 to not have charger inside the box, company CEO Lei Jun confirms

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 to not have charger inside the box, company CEO Lei Jun confirms

Dec 28, 2020
Redmi 9 Power India launch highlights: Priced starting Rs 10,999, sale starts on 22 December at 12 pm

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power India launch highlights: Priced starting Rs 10,999, sale starts on 22 December at 12 pm

Dec 17, 2020
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends today: OnePlus 8T, Galaxy M51, Redmi 9 Prime and other best deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends today: OnePlus 8T, Galaxy M51, Redmi 9 Prime and other best deals

Dec 25, 2020
Redmi 9 Power to launch today in India at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power to launch today in India at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Dec 17, 2020
Amazon starts rolling out redesigned user interface with multi-user support, new 'Find' tab and more

Amazon

Amazon starts rolling out redesigned user interface with multi-user support, new 'Find' tab and more

Dec 18, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020