Xiaomi is increasingly penetrating all the sectors of electronics with products in several segments such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, air purifiers, wearables, audio, TVs and more. All these products come under the Mi brand of the company, which is more-or-less associated with electronics. Now, the company is announcing something different as part of the Mi Brand: Mi Sunglasses.

There are two versions of the Mi Sunglasses that are being sold in the country and they include Mi Polarized Square Sunglasses which come in Blue and Gray, and the Mi Polarized Pilot Sunglasses, which come in Blue and Green. Both versions are currently retailing at Rs 899 and Rs 1,099 respectively.

Both these glasses have TAC polarised lenses which eliminate glare, polarized light, and harmful UV rays. They Mi Sunglasses also have UV400 protection which is said to give 100 percent protection against UVA, UVB, and UVC rays up to 400 nm. Both of the glasses are scratch resistant and can be worn both by men and women. There is no version for kids at the moment, although such a variant is available in China.

In more news surrounding Xiaomi, the upcoming flagship from Redmi, called the Redmi K20, is generating a lot of buzz right now. The phone is claimed to be the cheapest Snapdragon 855 smartphone in the world and it is going to be announced in China on 28 May.

