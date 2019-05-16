Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
World's first-ever 1 TB microSD card is now available for sale, costs $450

1 TB microSD card is available for online purchase on Amazon in Spain, United Kingdom and Germany.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 17:53:45 IST

If you are struggling with the limited storage space of your smartphone, SanDisk has finally released a 1 TB  Sandisk Extreme microSD card, the most appropriate solution to your problem. With this new memory card, you will now get enough space to save your all heavy data and especially those 4K videos on the device without any hassle. The 1 TB card was unveiled in February this year at Mobile World Congress 2019 and is now available on Amazon at a cost of $450 (£454 on Amazon UK). You also buy the storage card from Sandisk offline stores as well.

Image: Reuters

The Extreme microSD card is priced at more than twice the cost of the previously launched 512 GB SD card ($200). This SD card is known to be the first ever 1 TB microSD card is also available for online purchase on Amazon in Spain, United Kingdom and Germany.

1 TB microSD card specifications

This 1 TB Extreme microSD card can reach up to 90 MB/s writing speed for cameras that can support this speed and can hit up to 160 MB/s read speed, which is quite fast but may just suffice for high frame rate 4K recordings.

