MWC 2019: WD launches the world's fastest 1 TB Sandisk Extreme microSD card

The Sandisk Extreme card offers read speeds up to 160MB/s, with a write speed of 90 MB/s.

Asian News International Feb 26, 2019 17:34:54 IST

If your high-end Android phone allowed you to capture amazing pictures but the storage always disappointed you, SanDisk has just answered all your prayers.

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) in Barcelona, the company introduced the world's first 1 TB microSD card.

The SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC. Image: SanDisk

Aimed at the current generation of smartphones which boast multiple cameras and high-resolution video capturing, but lack sufficient in-built storage options, the 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card is claimed to feature higher speed and capacity for capturing and moving massive amounts of high-quality photos and videos on smartphones, drones and action cameras.

The 1TB microSD card reaches speeds of up to 160 MB/s. You can now transfer files in nearly half the time over standard UHS-I microSD cards available in the market.

The 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card is up for pre-order on the SanDisk website and will be available at select retailers in April 2019. It will cost $499.99. There's also a 512GB capacity available for the SanDisk Extreme card, priced at $199.99.

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

