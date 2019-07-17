tech2 News Staff

On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Apple has announced a number of new emojis that will be coming to all iOS devices.

Apple will be bringing new varieties to the "hand-holding" emoji category, which symbolises relationships and so you will now be able to select any combination of skin tone, in addition to gender, to personalise them. You will now see more than 75 possible combinations.

Another segment that will get more emoji choices is "disability-themed" emojis. This will include a new guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm, and a prosthetic leg.

As for other categories, new emojis will be added to the smiley face segment where you will now encounter yawning, a one-piece swimsuit, new food items including a waffle, falafel, butter and garlic, and new animals like the sloth, flamingo, orangutan, and skunk.

According to Apple, these new emojis will be available "this fall" with a free software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Google too is reportedly working on new emojis, whch will be available later this year along with Android Q. The company will bring 53 new emojis that will include sloth, otter, service dog, and guide dog. Emojis for food items will include waffles and garlic. An emoji of a Diya lamp will also be seen for users for Diwali celebrations.

Google added 53 gender-fluid emojis to its Android catalog back in May.

