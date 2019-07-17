tech2 News Staff

Google has recently added several new features to its Google Maps includes notifying if the train or bus is too crowded or not. Now joining the central government's campaign, "Loo review", Google has added 45,000 community and public toilets to Google Maps app. This is for the travel guides who are encouraged to rate and review public toilets. These toilets are spread over 1,700 cities in India. Users will find this feature under the name ‘Public toilets near me'.

To make life easier for daily commuters, Google has added another new feature added to the app that will give you bike-sharing station information and will run on both iOS and Android devices.

Google says this feature will also let users know if bikes are available or not, thanks to their partnership with ITO World, a transit data company. The newly announced feature has been tested in New York City in the past year. Google Maps will also let you know if there is an empty space at a station near your destination for you to leave your bike.

This feature is now available in 24 cities around the world including Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Chicago, Dublin, Hamburg, Helsinki, Kaohsiung, London and so on.

Google has also recently announced a feature where users can get to know if there is any delay in buses and trains.

