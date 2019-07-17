Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Maps gets new features called 'Public toilets' and 'Bike sharing station'

Google joins the government's "Loo Review" campaign and adds 45,000 toilets to Google Maps.

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 12:49:14 IST

Google has recently added several new features to its Google Maps includes notifying if the train or bus is too crowded or not. Now joining the central government's campaign, "Loo review", Google has added 45,000 community and public toilets to Google Maps app. This is for the travel guides who are encouraged to rate and review public toilets. These toilets are spread over 1,700 cities in India. Users will find this feature under the name ‘Public toilets near me'.

To make life easier for daily commuters, Google has added another new feature added to the app that will give you bike-sharing station information and will run on both iOS and Android devices.

Google Maps gets new features called Public toilets and Bike sharing station

Google Maps has three new India-specific features. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Google says this feature will also let users know if bikes are available or not, thanks to their partnership with ITO Worlda transit data company. The newly announced feature has been tested in New York City in the past year. Google Maps will also let you know if there is an empty space at a station near your destination for you to leave your bike.

This feature is now available in 24 cities around the world including Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Chicago, Dublin, Hamburg, Helsinki, Kaohsiung, London and so on.

(Also read: Google Maps introduces upgrades to explore, for you and a new offers tab)

Google has also recently announced a feature where users can get to know if there is any delay in buses and trains.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Google Maps

How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Jul 11, 2019
How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features
How to auto-delete location history on Google Maps

Google Maps

How to auto-delete location history on Google Maps

Jul 08, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019