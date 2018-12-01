Saturday, December 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

World AIDS Day 2018: Apple raises $200 million through sale of (RED) products

Apple says that starting 1 December it will donate $1 to (RED) for every purchase.

tech2 News Staff Dec 01, 2018 12:00 PM IST

It was back in December 1988 that a first ever global health day was announced, and it was called the World AIDS Day. The day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Contributing to the movement, 12 years ago, Apple Inc partnered (RED) foundation, a company that creates products and services to promote awareness around HIV and collect funds for people suffering from it. Apple has also announced that in these last years, the company has raised over $200 million through the sale of (RED) products.

Apple iPhone XR (RED)

Apple iPhone XR (RED)

Apple offers a wide range of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories, including the new iPhone XR (PRODUCT)RED, which is the first iPhone that was launched in the (RED) variant at the time of launch. Additionally, Apple says that starting 1 December through 7 December, Apple will donate $1 to (RED) for every purchase made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store, on Apple.com, or through the Apple Store app.

In addition, Apple has also announced (RED) products in the new Sport Loop for Apple Watch and a collection of cases and covers for iPhone and iPad models, as well as (PRODUCT)RED headphones and speakers by Beats.

Apple iPhone XR (RED) specification, features, price

The iPhone XR (RED) variant carries the same pricing and specifications as the other variants. To recall, the Apple iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display with, of course, a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. The smartphone features Face ID.

The iPhone XR comes sans the 3D Touch tech and instead features what Apple calls ‘haptic touch’.

For photography, iPhone XR sports a 12 MP wide-angle single rear camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture and True Tone flash. Up front is a 7 MP TrueDepth camera with an f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash.

The iPhone XR comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The iPhone’s connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wi-Fi. It also supports dual-SIM, but rather than use two SIMs, you'll have to use a nanoSIM + eSIM combo.

To know more about eSIMs, you read here.

Apple iPhone XR comes in three variants. The lowest variant is the 64 GB model, which is priced at Rs 76,900, then there is a 128 GB option that comes for Rs 81,900, and then the top variant with 256 GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 91,900. The iPhone XR will be available in six colour options of black, white, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.

You can read our review here.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

also see

iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is company's best-selling model, says company executive

Nov 29, 2018

NewsTracker

World AIDS Day on 1 December: Theme 'Know your status' urges all to run tests as many continue to live with HIV virus undetected

Nov 30, 2018

Foxconn

Apple's biggest supplier Foxconn aims to cut $2.88 billion from expenses in 2019

Nov 22, 2018

NewsTracker

World AIDS Day: Meet the Haryana HIV warrior helping thousands of people fight their own battles

Dec 01, 2018

iPhone sales

Apple cuts production orders for all three iPhone models launched this September

Nov 19, 2018

TheySaidIt

World AIDS Day: Health organisations urge people to get tested for HIV; here's why you should 'know your status'

Dec 01, 2018

science

Supernovae

Early moments of dying 170 million-year-old supernova seen in amazing detail

Dec 01, 2018

Recycled Plastic

Ultralight aerogel pellets made from recycled plastic waste has a range of uses

Dec 01, 2018

Climate Impacts

Climate change impacts to widen inequality gap between rural, urban India: Report

Dec 01, 2018

Ozone Hole Healing

Antarctic Ozone hole healing confirmed in new study by IIT Kharagpur researchers

Dec 01, 2018