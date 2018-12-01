tech2 News Staff

It was back in December 1988 that a first ever global health day was announced, and it was called the World AIDS Day. The day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Contributing to the movement, 12 years ago, Apple Inc partnered (RED) foundation, a company that creates products and services to promote awareness around HIV and collect funds for people suffering from it. Apple has also announced that in these last years, the company has raised over $200 million through the sale of (RED) products.

Apple offers a wide range of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories, including the new iPhone XR (PRODUCT)RED, which is the first iPhone that was launched in the (RED) variant at the time of launch. Additionally, Apple says that starting 1 December through 7 December, Apple will donate $1 to (RED) for every purchase made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store, on Apple.com, or through the Apple Store app.

In addition, Apple has also announced (RED) products in the new Sport Loop for Apple Watch and a collection of cases and covers for iPhone and iPad models, as well as (PRODUCT)RED headphones and speakers by Beats.

Apple iPhone XR (RED) specification, features, price

The iPhone XR (RED) variant carries the same pricing and specifications as the other variants. To recall, the Apple iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display with, of course, a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. The smartphone features Face ID.

The iPhone XR comes sans the 3D Touch tech and instead features what Apple calls ‘haptic touch’.

For photography, iPhone XR sports a 12 MP wide-angle single rear camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture and True Tone flash. Up front is a 7 MP TrueDepth camera with an f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash.

The iPhone XR comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The iPhone’s connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wi-Fi. It also supports dual-SIM, but rather than use two SIMs, you'll have to use a nanoSIM + eSIM combo.

Apple iPhone XR comes in three variants. The lowest variant is the 64 GB model, which is priced at Rs 76,900, then there is a 128 GB option that comes for Rs 81,900, and then the top variant with 256 GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 91,900. The iPhone XR will be available in six colour options of black, white, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED.

