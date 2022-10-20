Thursday, October 20, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

BGMI was banned in July this year. Will the battle royale make a comeback this year?

While it is true that Krafton has been trying to get the game rebranded, revamped and relaunched in India, under an India only subsidiary, when BGMI will officially be launched is still a mystery.


FP StaffOct 20, 2022 18:01:46 IST

PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular games across platforms in India, before it was banned. Similarly, the refreshed and India-specific BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India too was the most popular battle royale game in the country, before it was banned for having convoluted connections with the Chinese state.

BGMI was banned in July this year. Will the battle royale make a comeback this year

Reports suggest that BGMI may be relaunched by the end of this year. However, there have been no signs from Krafton or anyone else from the game publishing industry that the game is being prepared for a relaunch. Image Credit: Krafton

In July this year, the app was simply removed from the Google PlayStore and the Apple App Store. Technically speaking, the game was banned much later in India, in the month of September. 

Reports have started surfacing now, that the game will be making a return in a completely new avatar, with new publishers, and will soon be available in India again. There are speculations which suggest that BGMI may be rebranded and relaunched in the country by the end of the year.

In all likelihood, the game will be relaunched under a new, India-specific arm of Krafton, the South Korean game publisher who had developed PUBG Mobile and then cut all ties with Tencent. The servers, as well as the data generated from the game, will have to be geographically located within the sovereign borders of India if it is to be relaunched. This is something that Krafton had agreed to earlier, back when BGMI was relaunched as PUBG.

Realistically, if the game was to be launched by the end of the year, we would have seen some sort of an official announcement or a teaser at the very least announcing something similar by now. Given that we haven’t seen anything of that sort, it would be safe to assume that if indeed BGMI is being relaunched, it will most likely take place in mid-2023.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

BGMI

Explained: Why Google and Apple removed BGMI from their respective app stores 2 years after PUBG ban

Jul 29, 2022
Explained: Why Google and Apple removed BGMI from their respective app stores 2 years after PUBG ban
PUBG might come back to India as PUBG Corporation posts job vacancy on LinkedIn

PUBG

PUBG might come back to India as PUBG Corporation posts job vacancy on LinkedIn

Oct 22, 2020
Beware of the Chinese backdoor in Indian internet space

Beware of the Chinese backdoor in Indian internet space

Aug 29, 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India is a 'threat to security of India', writes MLA in a letter to PM requesting game's ban

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a 'threat to security of India', writes MLA in a letter to PM requesting game's ban

May 24, 2021
PUBG Mobile, 14 Xiaomi apps, Ludo World among 275 apps that India may ban next, claim reports

Apps

PUBG Mobile, 14 Xiaomi apps, Ludo World among 275 apps that India may ban next, claim reports

Jul 27, 2020
Chinese App Ban in India Updates: Including PUBG and TikTok, Centre has so far banned 224 Chinese apps amid LAC tensions

NewsTracker

Chinese App Ban in India Updates: Including PUBG and TikTok, Centre has so far banned 224 Chinese apps amid LAC tensions

Sep 02, 2020

science

For the first time, a black hole was caught

Black holes

For the first time, a black hole was caught "burping out" remnants of a star it devoured

Oct 14, 2022
NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

NASA DART Mission

NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

Oct 12, 2022
A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Natural Organic Reduction

A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Oct 07, 2022
Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022