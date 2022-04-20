FP Staff

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, are working on bringing Indian mobile gamers a variety of new content in the form of a three webtoon series, which will be based on the popular battle royale game.

In a statement shared by the Krafton, the studio intends to release the first set of episodes on April 21 and will be available on Pratilipi, a digital storytelling platform that the South Korean development studio had invested in, in July 2021

The three webtoons, which have been named Night of Silence, Retreats, and 100, belong to three different genres - thriller, fantasy, and action, respectively. These webtoons will tell different stories surrounding the maps and the world that BGMI is made up of.

Night of Silence, which is a thriller, revolves around a character named Leah who tries to solve the rather uncanny mysteries surrounding the sudden demise of her father.

The fantasy series, Retreats - The Prince and the Pauper, revolves around an unnamed resident from Retreat who has lost their identity and is on a journey to recover everything that he lost.

100 is said to most closely resemble BGMI as we know. This is an action series that focuses on a secret agent from the National Intelligence Service, trying to find a lawmaker who has been abducted to participate in a battle royale like a survival game.

"At Krafton, our core focus lies in giving our fans an interesting and exclusive gaming experience through our characters, storytelling, and various in-game practices. We have an extremely dedicated fan base that takes a deep interest in following the worlds we create," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton Inc. India, in a statement.

Krafton’s webtoons have already become a massive hit in countries like Taiwan, US and France, where several other webtoon shows were released earlier this year. The response that was received from these countries is making Krafton confident, that the show will be massively popular in India as well.

The three webtoons will be localised into a number of Indian languages, but to begin with, the episodes of these webtoons will be available in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil & Marathi. Users who want to watch these episodes can do so by downloading the Pratilipi Comics app, from the Play Store, or the App Store.