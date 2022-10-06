Thursday, October 06, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Explained: The real reason why Elon Musk had a change of heart and is now ready to buy Twitter, again

Elon Musk took everyone by surprise when he announced that he was willing to go through with Twitter's acquisition at the original offer of $44 billion. But what made him change his mind?


FP ExplainersOct 06, 2022 14:36:58 IST

Elon Musk took everyone by surprise when he offered to buy Twitter, again for his original offer, after trying to get out of the deal he proposed earlier this year. What is more surprising is the timing of Musk’s second offer, especially when you consider the allegations That Musk has been making against Twitter, of falsifying data on fake accounts and misrepresenting the actual number of daily active users.

Explained_ The real reason why Elon Musk had a change of heart and is now ready to buy Twitter, again

Professor Robert Miller, who holds a key position as a chair in corporate finance and law at the University of Iowa College of Law believes that Musk and his team might have realised that the case they have against Twitter is very weak and in all likelihood, if the trial goes on to a verdict, Musk will lose.

Musk tried to get out of the deal initially by claiming that Twitter lied in its estimate that less than 5 per cent of its daily active users are spam or fake. But his claims seemed to have no solid proof, and with the scheduled trial less than two weeks away, Miller says Musk and his lawyers probably finally realized his case couldn’t be won in court.

Musk’s offer to buy Twitter again is actually conditional. In the letter that he wrote to Twitter, days before his deposition, Musk offered to complete the deal “provided that the Delaware Chancery Court enter an immediate stay of the action and adjourn the trial and all other proceedings related thereto pending such closing or further order of the Court.”

Since Twitter and Musk would be seeking a stay, Twitter has the option of getting the trial back on, should Musk tries to back out of the deal, again.

“If Twitter had engaged in a gigantic fraud about mDAU or monetised Daily Active users, if they really knew there was a better way to measure fake accounts than the process they were using but they chose to use this one anyway because it produced the numbers they liked, and if Musk could prove that, he’d be home free and wouldn’t even have to pay the $1 billion merger breakup fee,” Miller said in an interview.

Another reason why Musk is seriously considering going back to the original deal is that he might not want to proceed with a deposition scheduled for later this week. “I suspect, based on the little bit we’ve seen coming out of discovery, that probably if Elon were to get deposed this week there would be some very embarrassing questions asked about text messages and so on and what he said to whom and when,” said Miller.

Explained_ The real reason why Elon Musk had a change of heart and is now ready to buy Twitter, again (1)

There is also one final reason why Musk is considering going through with the deal. The Court where the trial is listed, i.e the Delaware court, has forced reluctant acquirers to complete merger agreements four times since 2001. The two most recent of those cases were in 2021. On top of that, the judge has not given that many concessions to Elon’s team. They have filed several requests for an unreasonable amount of data, and the judge ruled that a lot of what they were asking for, was unnecessary and genuinely confidential.

In case Musk is forced to go ahead with the acquisition, he would have bought Twitter for a price that would not reflect its actual share value. Twitter’s share value has been plummeting ever since news of this trial came out. By the time the trial concluded and the verdict was read out, it would have been far less than what it was when Musk initially made the offer. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Elon Musk-Twitter Deal

Twitter set to depose Elon Musk this week, ahead of their October 17 trial

Sep 26, 2022
Twitter set to depose Elon Musk this week, ahead of their October 17 trial
Explained: The many ups and downs in the Twitter-Elon Musk deal

NewsTracker

Explained: The many ups and downs in the Twitter-Elon Musk deal

Oct 06, 2022
What will Twitter be like under Elon Musk? Not even Musk’s closest aides have a clue

What will Twitter be like under Elon Musk? Not even Musk’s closest aides have a clue

Oct 06, 2022
Elon Musk plans to go ahead with deal to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share: Report

Elon Musk plans to go ahead with deal to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share: Report

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: Elon Musk’s Twitter turnaround and the upcoming legal challenges

NewsTracker

Explained: Elon Musk’s Twitter turnaround and the upcoming legal challenges

Oct 05, 2022
Elon Musk vs Twitter: What happens if Tesla CEO defies the court's ruling?

NewsTracker

Elon Musk vs Twitter: What happens if Tesla CEO defies the court's ruling?

Oct 03, 2022

science

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022