Monday, September 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter set to depose Elon Musk this week, ahead of their October 17 trial

Elon Musk had agreed in April to buy Twitter, take it private and to loosen the company's policing of content and root out fake accounts. After backing out of the deal citing irregularities in Twitter's userbase, Musk was sued by Twitter


The Associated PressSep 26, 2022 12:59:23 IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to spend the next few days with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must carry through with his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social platform after attempting to back out of the deal.

Twitter set to depose Elon Musk this week, ahead of their October 17 trial

The deposition, planned for Monday, and Tuesday and a possible extension on Wednesday, will not be public. As of Sunday evening, it was not clear whether Musk will appear in person or by video. The trial is set to begin on October 17 in Delaware Chancery Court, where it’s scheduled to last just five days.

Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and root out fake accounts. Twitter shares closed Friday at $41.58.

Musk indicated in July that he wanted to back away from the deal, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to force him to carry through with the acquisition.

Musk and Twitter’s lawyers have been going at it for quite a few months now. After Musk proposed to buy Twitter and take it private, the stock price of the social media platform rose marginally.

However, ever since Musk openly started challenging Twitter’s claims of their active users and user base in general the value of Twitter’s shares started plummeting. Although as

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces private deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial

Sep 26, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces private deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial
Who is former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko and why is he testifying before US Congress?

DidYouKnow

Who is former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko and why is he testifying before US Congress?

Sep 13, 2022
Watch: Elephant tries to break into car in Guwahati, internet thinks he's found a 'toy'

NewsTracker

Watch: Elephant tries to break into car in Guwahati, internet thinks he's found a 'toy'

Sep 21, 2022
Watch: Indian bison attacks auto-rickshaw, horrifying video

NewsTracker

Watch: Indian bison attacks auto-rickshaw, horrifying video

Sep 12, 2022
Twitter had Indian and Chinese agents, alleges whistle-blower Peiter Zatko

NewsTracker

Twitter had Indian and Chinese agents, alleges whistle-blower Peiter Zatko

Sep 14, 2022
Watch: Elephant wriggles out of house after having snack

Watch: Elephant wriggles out of house after having snack

Sep 13, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022