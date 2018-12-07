Friday, December 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

White House meets top tech execs to ensure 'American dominance' in innovation and jobs

Chief executive officers who participated included Microsoft Corp’s Satya Nadella, Alphabet Inc’s Sundar Pichai, Qualcomm Inc’s Steven Mollenkopf and Oracle Corp’s Safra Catz

Reuters Dec 07, 2018 10:27 AM IST

The Trump administration, which has had strained relations with technology companies, met on Thursday with top tech executives to discuss ways to “ensure American dominance” of innovation and the future of high tech jobs.

Chief executive officers who participated included Microsoft Corp’s Satya Nadella, Alphabet Inc’s Sundar Pichai, Qualcomm Inc’s Steven Mollenkopf and Oracle Corp’s Safra Catz, the White House said.

President Donald Trump briefly stopped by the meeting that focused on the latest and next-generation technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), a White House official confirmed.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an American Technology Council roundtable, accompanied by Tim Cook, CEO of Apple (L) and Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft Corporation. Image: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an American Technology Council roundtable, accompanied by Tim Cook, CEO of Apple (L) and Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft Corporation. Image: Reuters

“We would like their bold ideas to ensure American dominance” on AI, 5G wireless communication, quantum computing and advanced manufacturing, a senior White House official said.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s daughter and son-in-law, were at the session, which was closed to the press, unlike previous sessions with CEOs.

Trump has clashed with tech companies in the past over policy decisions that drew outrage in Silicon Valley. This marked the highest-profile administration tech meeting in more than a year.

Days into his administration, Uber Technologies Inc’s then CEO quit Trump’s business advisory group over immigration policies.

In August 2017, Trump disbanded two high-profile business advisory councils after several chief executives quit in protest over the president’s remarks blaming violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia on anti-racism counterprotesters as well as the white nationalists.

Before that, Trump met in June 2017 with the heads of 18 US technology companies including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft, seeking their help to make the government’s computing systems more efficient.

But the White House has held many meetings with tech firms at lower levels and Trump has met at least twice this year with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The White House said it wants to ease regulatory barriers to advanced technologies like drones. Trump in October signed a presidential memorandum to develop a long-term comprehensive national spectrum strategy for mobile technology 5G.

In May, the Trump administration said it would not stand in the way of AI development while acknowledging the burgeoning technology will lead to job losses.

AI and deep machine learning have raised concerns about whether machines will control man, privacy, cybersecurity, as well as the future of work, companies and experts say.

Trump has had several run-ins with technology companies since he took office, including his accusations, without evidence, of anti-conservative bias by Google and Facebook Inc (FB.O), and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) for “trying to silence” people.

He has also criticised Amazon for paying too little to the US Postal Service for shipping packages.

Next week, the House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing with Pichai to discuss Republican allegations of bias against conservatives, a charge Google has denied.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

also see

White House

Top Silicon Valley CEOs to meet Trump administration to discuss tech innovations and jobs

Nov 30, 2018

Infinix

Infinix launches the Note 5 Stylus smartphone for Rs 15,999 in India

Nov 26, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence may show biases regarding conduct, response towards humans

Nov 30, 2018

NewsTracker

General Motors to lay off nearly 15,000 workers in key political battlegrounds in huge blow for Donald Trump's America First war cry as 2020 election looms

Nov 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Rupee sheds 15 paise at 71.02 against dollar in early trade; impacted by US move to hike tariffs on Chinese goods

Nov 27, 2018

US Senate defied Donald Trump on support for Yemen war, but may face difficulty undermining administration's close ties with Saudis

Nov 30, 2018

science

Lunar Missions

China prepares for historic mission to land on Moon's dark side on 8 December

Dec 07, 2018

Climate Change

Nile Delta's expansive, fertile lands in Egypt under threat from climate change

Dec 07, 2018

Agriculture

New fast-growing weed spotted in Karnataka, scientists warn farmers countrywide

Dec 06, 2018

Women in Science

Bibha Chowdhuri: Unearthing and celebrating a forgotten jewel in Indian science

Dec 06, 2018