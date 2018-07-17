In a new beta update, WhatsApp has been reported to be testing a new 'Mute chat' shortcut. This comes in after the platform was spotted testing a 'Mark as Read' shortcut for the Android app.

The new Mute shortcut was seen in an update that was submitted through the Google play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.18.216 version.

Basically, the mute feature has been released for Android beta users, which allows users to quickly mute a chat directly from the Notification Centre. But there's a catch, the shortcut's said to work only after the user receives 51+ messages, that too from the same chat.

The Mute shortcut won't appear if the user has received less than 51 messages, though, users will still be able to mark these messages as read.

The Mark as Read shortcut is also under development. According to a recently released report by WABetainfo, the feature still needs to undergo many other improvements before it gets enabled for everyone.

The Mute feature and Mark as Read feature would be appearing next to the option of Reply in the Notification Centre.

While WhatsApp has lately been quite active in updating its app with a number of new features, but the fight against fake news seems a slow process, and the menace still looms over our heads.