Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 July, 2018 12:37 IST

WhatsApp's new update to bring 'Mute chat' shortcut to Notification centre

The Mute and Mark as Read feature would be appearing next to the option of Reply in the Notification Centre.

In a new beta update, WhatsApp has been reported to be testing a new 'Mute chat' shortcut. This comes in after the platform was spotted testing a 'Mark as Read' shortcut for the Android app.

The new Mute shortcut was seen in an update that was submitted through the Google play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.18.216 version.

Basically, the mute feature has been released for Android beta users, which allows users to quickly mute a chat directly from the Notification Centre. But there's a catch, the shortcut's said to work only after the user receives 51+ messages, that too from the same chat.

Mute feature in the Notification Centre. Image: WABetainfo

Mute feature in the Notification Centre. Image: WABetainfo

The Mute shortcut won't appear if the user has received less than 51 messages, though, users will still be able to mark these messages as read.

The Mark as Read shortcut is also under development. According to a recently released report by WABetainfo, the feature still needs to undergo many other improvements before it gets enabled for everyone.

The Mute feature and Mark as Read feature would be appearing next to the option of Reply in the Notification Centre.

While WhatsApp has lately been quite active in updating its app with a number of new features, but the fight against fake news seems a slow process, and the menace still looms over our heads.

tags


latest videos

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp working on new shortcut feature called Mark as Read

Jul 16, 2018

Fake News

WhatsApp begins testing 'suspicious link detection' feature to tackle fake news

Jul 06, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s new update to bring ‘Mark as Read’ shortcut to notification centre

Jul 13, 2018

FacebookStories

Facebook now lets you archive Stories like Instagram

Jul 06, 2018

Twitter

Twitter's new update pushes the navigation bar to the bottom in Android devices

Jul 14, 2018

Feature phones

JioPhone and KaiOS are redefining the feature phone landscape in India

Jul 06, 2018

science

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018

Genetics

Gene-editing, hailed as future of disease eradication, seriously damages DNA: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Bread

Researchers find 14,500-year-old flatbread at prehistoric site in Jordan

Jul 17, 2018

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018